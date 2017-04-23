Here’s Cold, Hard Proof That Sexy One-Piece Swimsuits Actually Exist

Not since the debut season of “Baywatch” have the words “sexy” and “one-piece” belonged to the same sentence, let alone the same garment. But this season, one-pieces are back with a vengeance, and they’ve dethroned bikinis as the must-have beachwear silhouette of 2017. And if you’re not into covering up lifeguard-style, don’t worry: Sexy one-piece swimsuits *do* exist—and we’ve got proof.

The key to finding one that toes the line between tastefully modern and downright provocative is to pay attention to the cutouts: Find one that shows off slices of skin you’d otherwise show on the beach, like the smallest point of your waist, or just above your belly button. And if cutouts aren’t your style, you’ve still got options: Go for a one-shouldered silhouette, a high-cut thigh, or a one-piece with a tie-up detailing at the chest.

Ahead, 20 sexy one-piece bathing suits that’ll have you forgetting bikinis ever existed. And here’s a cost-per-wear pro-tip for you: Get some extra wear out of ’em on the weekend as a makeshift bodysuit by pairing yours with high-waist pants or a denim pencil skirt.