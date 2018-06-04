The Sexiest Mini Dresses to Slip Into This Summer

Summer’s just about in full swing, which means our hemlines are shorter and our shoulders are bare (finally!) This season, we’re celebrating one of our favorite retro comebacks—the mini dress. It’s sexy and comfy, and the best part is, it works for all shapes, sizes, and personal styles. Pair yours with a great slingback heel for your next party, sneakers and a denim jacket for a casual weekend adventure, or find a bold print for your summer getaway.

Maybe you’re looking for a fitted version to hug your curves or a super-short one to show off your top-model legs—whatever your mini mission is, we’ve rounded up 25 fresh mini dresses you’ll want to buy ASAP. We can guarantee that we’ll basically be living in these all summer, and we encourage you to do the same.