StyleCaster
Share

The 30 Sexiest Pairs of Legs in Hollywood Right Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

The 30 Sexiest Pairs of Legs in Hollywood Right Now

by
114 Shares
The 30 Sexiest Pairs of Legs in Hollywood Right Now
30 Start slideshow

Is it just us, or is there something about searching for the best legs out there that is so ’80s? Between ZZ Top‘s 1983 ode to stems appropriately called “Legs,” the rise of America’s obsession with Jane Fonda and all things fitness, and the fact that things like stretch pants, high heels, leg warmers, and short tight dresses were practically a requirement, the decade certainly had an obsession with the sexiest legs.

MORE: Short Celebrities! 30 Starlets That Are 5’3 Or Under

However, it seems that today, legs are starting to move back into focus when it comes to talking about the best celebrity bodies. In fact, our appreciation for a killer pair of pins has reached a new high thanks to stars like Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively, and Gigi Hadid, who regularly step out in short-shorts, mini-dresses, and skirts that show off their perfectly toned, highly sexy legs.

MORE: 13 Starlets Who Prove Side-Butt is the New Sideboob

We’ve rounded up the 3o sexiest pairs of legs in Hollywood right now — from stars of all shapes and heights.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 30

Fact: There are several fan-made Tumblrs and Reddit forums dedicated to the star's mile-long stems. In fact, they're so talked about, that U.K. paper the Telegraph asked the question "Does Taylor Swift Have the Sexiest Legs Ever?" in 2014.

Photo: WENN

At 46 years old (!!!), Jennifer Lopez's body is better than ever, but it's her tanned, toned legs that have been getting some serious attention lately. What's her secret? The singer, actress, and "American Idol" host told Hollywood Life she keeps her stems in shape by getting in an hour of exercise every day that includes 30 minutes of cardio and 30 minutes of muscular structure.

Photo: Getty Images

No words are needed to describe Beyoncé's insanely sexy, shapely, infamous legs.

Photo: Getty

Carrie Underwood's legs have made a name for themselves thanks to their lean, sculpted shape. It's been reported that—apart from following a vegetarian and "practical vegan" diet—the country superstar does high-intensity cardio, including kickboxing and running, at least three times a week, as well strength-training exercises like jump squats and lunges.

Kendall Jenner long, lean legs are flaunted regularly—for good reason.

Photo: WENN

Strong, shapely and sexy: Three words to describe Serena Williams' world-class legs.

Photo: WENN

If we had Ciara's legs, that slit would be even higher.

Photo: WENN

Hailey Baldwin didn't snag Justin Bieber for nothing—even if it was just for a few days.

Photo: WENN

Supermodel Anja Rubik is a big fan of showing off her perfect mile-long legs in mini dresses, gowns with super-high slits, and short skirts.

Photo: Getty

No star's more famous for a pair of sexy legs than Tina Turner, 77, who has reportedly insured her trademark legs for upwards of $3 million.

Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Rihanna's shapely legs usually steal focus (when the rest of her bod doesn't, that is.)

Photo: WENN

Chloe Sevigny often shows her perfect legs in short-shorts, and always manages to look like the coolest girl in the room.

Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

Work those thigh-high boots, Jennifer Hudson.

Photo: WENN

These legs have walked Gigi Hadid down more runways than we can count.

Photo: WENN

Miley Cyrus

At 5'10, reality star Khloe Kardashian—who recently dropped a reported 30 poundsoften flaunts her long sculpted legs.

 

Photo: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

VS model Jasmine Tookes = most perfect set of legs ever?

Photo: WENN

Julia Roberts' legs haven't aged a day since they were zipped into pleather "Pretty Woman" boots.

Photo: WENN

It's hard not to envy Zendaya's long, lithe frame.

Photo: WENN

Kelly Rowland

Olivia Palermo

Amber Rose

Reality star and designer Whitney Port is 5'10—and all legs.

 

Photo: WENN

Blake Lively's slim, toned legs are often on display, and for good reason.

Photo: WENN

Kylie Jenner

At 5'11, former WWE wrestler Stacy Keibler's unusually long, toned legs are insured for a few million dollars, and have been referred to as "The Weapon of Mass Seduction" by a judge on "Dancing With the Stars" when Stacy was a contestant.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Nina Dobrev

Model Winnie Harlow knows how to work a split.

Lea Michele

Photo: WENN

Next slideshow starts in 10s

35 Weird Sex Toys You Have To See To Believe

35 Weird Sex Toys You Have To See To Believe
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share