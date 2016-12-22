The 30 Sexiest Pairs of Legs in Hollywood Right Now

Is it just us, or is there something about searching for the best legs out there that is so ’80s? Between ZZ Top‘s 1983 ode to stems appropriately called “Legs,” the rise of America’s obsession with Jane Fonda and all things fitness, and the fact that things like stretch pants, high heels, leg warmers, and short tight dresses were practically a requirement, the decade certainly had an obsession with the sexiest legs.
However, it seems that today, legs are starting to move back into focus when it comes to talking about the best celebrity bodies. In fact, our appreciation for a killer pair of pins has reached a new high thanks to stars like Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively, and Gigi Hadid, who regularly step out in short-shorts, mini-dresses, and skirts that show off their perfectly toned, highly sexy legs.
We’ve rounded up the 3o sexiest pairs of legs in Hollywood right now — from stars of all shapes and heights.
At 46 years old (!!!), Jennifer Lopez's body is better than ever, but it's her tanned, toned legs that have been getting some serious attention lately. What's her secret? The singer, actress, and "American Idol" host told Hollywood Life she keeps her stems in shape by getting in an hour of exercise every day that includes 30 minutes of cardio and 30 minutes of muscular structure.
Photo:
Getty Images
No words are needed to describe Beyoncé's insanely sexy, shapely, infamous legs.
Photo:
Getty
Carrie Underwood's legs have made a name for themselves thanks to their lean, sculpted shape. It's been reported that—apart from following a vegetarian and "practical vegan" diet—the country superstar does high-intensity cardio, including kickboxing and running, at least three times a week, as well strength-training exercises like jump squats and lunges.
Kendall Jenner long, lean legs are flaunted regularly—for good reason.
Photo:
WENN
Strong, shapely and sexy: Three words to describe Serena Williams' world-class legs.
Photo:
WENN
If we had Ciara's legs, that slit would be even higher.
Photo:
WENN
Hailey Baldwin didn't snag Justin Bieber for nothing—even if it was just for a few days.
Photo:
WENN
Supermodel Anja Rubik is a big fan of showing off her perfect mile-long legs in mini dresses, gowns with super-high slits, and short skirts.
Photo:
Getty
No star's more famous for a pair of sexy legs than Tina Turner, 77, who has reportedly insured her trademark legs for upwards of $3 million.
Photo:
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
Rihanna's shapely legs usually steal focus (when the rest of her bod doesn't, that is.)
Photo:
WENN
Chloe Sevigny often shows her perfect legs in short-shorts, and always manages to look like the coolest girl in the room.
Photo:
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Work those thigh-high boots, Jennifer Hudson.
Photo:
WENN
These legs have walked Gigi Hadid down more runways than we can count.
Photo:
WENN
At 5'10, reality star Khloe Kardashian—who recently dropped a reported 30 pounds—often flaunts her long sculpted legs.
Photo:
Instagram/Khloe Kardashian
VS model Jasmine Tookes = most perfect set of legs ever?
Photo:
WENN
Julia Roberts' legs haven't aged a day since they were zipped into pleather "Pretty Woman" boots.
Photo:
WENN
It's hard not to envy Zendaya's long, lithe frame.
Photo:
WENN
Reality star and designer Whitney Port is 5'10—and all legs.
Photo:
WENN
Blake Lively's slim, toned legs are often on display, and for good reason.
Photo:
WENN
At 5'11, former WWE wrestler Stacy Keibler's unusually long, toned legs are insured for a few million dollars, and have been referred to as "The Weapon of Mass Seduction" by a judge on "Dancing With the Stars" when Stacy was a contestant.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Model Winnie Harlow knows how to work a split.