13 Wild—and Apparently Real—Sex Scenes From ‘Sex and the City’

As an unapologetic “SATC” superfan I have always wondered: Who the hell actually has encounters like the crazy “Sex and the City” sex scenes that went down on the show? I’ve lived in Manhattan my entire life, was single for years, went to bars, took cabs, attended parties, and talked to sailors during Fleet Week, yet I’ve never had anyone call me a “fucking bitch” or “nasty whore” during sex, I’ve never traipsed through a firehouse naked, and I’ve certainly never, uh, serviced my hot UPS guy.

Turns, out I might be in the minority here.

Last year, Cynthia Nixon let it fly that every single one of the sex situations on the show happened in real life.

“They had a rule in the writer’s room that nothing, they couldn’t put anything in an episode that didn’t literally happen to someone in the writers’ room or someone they knew firsthand,” Nixon said during an IMDb Asks interview. “It couldn’t be my father’s brother’s sister’s shoe repair guy — the outlandish sexual, physical things that happened … really did happen.”

Well then. In honor of me finally getting the answer I was looking for, here are 13 wild “SATC” scenarios that really might be true.

The time Samantha had screaming sex with a fireman, slides down the firehouse pole in a slip dress, has sex with him against a fire truck, and puts on another firefighter’s uniform—and ends up naked when the alarm rings.

The time Samantha has to smoke weed to try to have sex with “Mr Cocky”—a dull dude with an astronomically penis. And still can’t do it.

The time Charlotte becomes so obsessed with her new $92 vibrator—the Rabbit—that she breaks plans with her friends to stay in all night and use it.

The time Samantha masturbates “all afternoon” about Friar Fuck—a hot priest she met on the street.

The time Charlotte has sex with Alexander Lumley, a sweet investment banker, and he yells out “you fucking bitch, you nasty whore” every time he orgasms.

The time Samantha agrees to a threesome with a hot gay couple—who then decides they don’t want her.

The time Miranda takes home a fellow jogger, has sex with him, and freaks out because he licks her butt.

The time the girls go to a tantric sex workshop and unexpectedly got treated to a live sex demo by their instructor.

The time Samantha services her hot Worldwide Express guy in her office, and uses porn-y lines like “that’s quite a package.”

The time Charlotte meets “Mr. Pussy,” a guy who’s obsessed with going down on women. And goes to town on a fig.

The time Samantha conveniently meets a hot young farmer in the country, milks his cow, than rides him in the barn.

The time Samantha accidentally dyes her public hair bright red after finding a gray hair because Smith “enjoys a full bush.”

The time Samantha masturbates to the sound of her neighbors having sex—and goes so far as to ring their doorbell looking for a threesome.

Originally published January 2016. Updated June 2017.