Night Moves: 10 Beyond-Basic Sex Positions to Try Tonight

It’s tempting to play it safe when it comes to sex positions. My personal favorite—a modified version of missionary that you can read about here—is so reliably orgasmic that my boyfriend and I call it “old faithful.” When you’re short on time, energy, or ideas, it makes sense to revert back to the familiar positions that get us off in bed. So, why fix it if it ain’t broke? Because you might not even know what you’re missing until you try.

For women, the best-feeling positions are often the ones that stimulate your clitoris: girl on top, reverse cowgirl, etc. These typically lead to clitoral orgasm, which is the most common type. But that’s not the only way to come: Deep penetration and thrusting stimulate you in other places, leading to other kinds of orgasms—G-spot or cervical, for instance. And you’re not going to get there if you keep taking the shortcut and using the same position to get off (not that I blame a woman).

Next time you’ve got some time on your hands, or are just feeling extra-frisky and adventurous, these 10 positions are an excellent way to start breaking out of your sex position rut. And, who knows? By trying them out (a fun activity in and of itself), you might even find your new favorite “old faithful.”