8 Sex Positions to Try at the Beach This Summer

Sex on the beach: It’s inspired a hit dance song, a popular fruity cocktail, and some steamy movie scenes (though not as many as you’d expect, TBH). The mere idea of sex on the beach evokes youth, summer, and carefree—and possibly a tad reckless—spontaneity. But how often can you actually get away with seaside sex without some serious planning and dedication?

Crowds, heat, sand and bugs can present real obstacles to having the sexy beach romp of your fantasies. Plus, there’s the problem of which positions to use that won’t be super-uncomfortable or give you sand burn (it’s a thing!).

Still, if you can find a secluded stretch where you and your partner won’t be interrupted—unless, you know, exhibitionism is your thing—and you bring the right supplies (towels, lube, condoms, sunscreen, bug spray, possibly an umbrella) it’s totally possible to pull off hot, fun, worth-the-effort beach sex that you’ll want to relive over and over.

We asked sex therapist Marissa Nelson, LMFT, which moves are the best ones to try in a sexy beach scenario and how to get the most pleasure out of them given the, er, constraints of the situation. Now get out there and go find your perfect stretch of sand…