10 Trends Started By ‘Sex and the City,’ Which Aired 20 Years Ago This Year

Twenty years ago, the landscape of television changed forever with the premiere of HBO’s groundbreaking series Sex and the City. Centered around a group of Manhattan women struggling with sex, careers and an unquenchable thirst for the latest accessories, the show was indeed the first of its kind—and has since spawned a seemingly endless stream of knockoffs.

The show is still so prevalent, that it’s hard to believe it was 20 years ago that the final episode aired, much to the dismay of most of us.

Initially based on a newspaper column in The New York Observer by Candace Bushnell, the series creator Darren Star had no idea what a phenomenon it would cause—nor did Patricia Field, the quirky costume designer who put names like Manolo Blahnik and Jimmy Choo on our radar and made the ladies who loved them fashion icons.

While the show has given way to two less-than-excellent feature films (not to mention The Carrie Diaries on The CW), nothing compares to the original 30-minute episodes. In honor of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), we’ve compiled 10 of the biggest trends the show was responsible for starting.

