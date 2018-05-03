Serena Williams Is Being Body-Shamed for Her Eyebrows, and We’re Done

We’ve heard of celebrities being body-shamed for their feet, toes, and lips. But eyebrows? Now, that’s something new. Serena Williams is the latest victim of internet trolls after she was criticized for her natural eyebrows in a minimal-makeup Instagram selfie, Revelist first reported.

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old athlete took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of her and her 8-month-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., hanging out in their kitchen. The photo, which promoted Williams’s upcoming HBO documentary “Being Serena,” featured her cradling Alexis, while her daughter tugged at the collar of her shirt and smiled big at the camera. “Mama bear and baby cub,” Williams wrote in the caption.

However, instead of fawning over the cuteness of Williams with her baby girl, many commenters decided to focus on her eyebrows, which they considered not up to par for Instagram standards. Several criticized Williams for being a multi-million-dollar tennis player and business woman and leaving her eyebrows undone. Others offered advice on how her brows needed to be “retouched.” A few comments included:

“The eyebrows need some retouch.”

“Them eyebrows though…She has enough money to have them perfect.”

“I can never get over your eyebrows no matter how talented you are lol.”

“Will someone get those brows TOGETHER PLEASE.”

“Sweetie…..your brows. Just get them threaded.”

“Girl you have too much money to have brows like that.”

“Those eyebrow r cryin out help 🤣🤣😂😂😂”

Fortunately, many of Williams’s followers came to her defense, arguing that her “messy” eyebrows show the real struggle of being a new mom who has to balance glam with raising a child. “I like that her eyebrows are messy it shows that she doesn’t care about small superficial things now that she is a mother. it shows that she is focus on her first priority as a mother her baby,” one person commented.

Still, regardless of whether Williams is a new mom or not, shaming someone for how they look is never OK. No one should feel the pressure to thread their eyebrows, fill them in or shape them if they don’t want to. Williams is clearly gorgeous, and so are her brows. Can the trolls back off her and let her raise her daughter in peace?