Everything We Know About Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s Wedding

Serena Williams is officially off the market! The 36-year-old tennis champion tied the knot to Reddit cofounder, Alexis Ohanian, in a star-studded ceremony on Thursday in New Orleans, sources confirm to People. The wedding, which was housed in New Orleans’s Contemporary Arts Center, was attended by several of the couple’s A-list friends, including Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, Colton Haynes, and Eva Longoria.

The nuptials, which were also attended by model Selita Ebanks, Broadway star Cynthia Erivo, and Vogue editor Anna Wintour, occurred a day after the couple’s rehearsal dinner, held at celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse‘s restaurant, Meril.

Per sources for The Daily Mail, the couple’s wedding—held 11 weeks after Williams gave birth to her first child, daughter Alexis Olympia—was themed after the story of “Beauty and the Beast.” At the reception, guests were seated at tables named after Williams’s 12 grand slam titles, with favors recreating the trophies she received for each win. ’70s R&B group, New Edition, was also on hand to play a five-song set for dancing attendees.

Guests, who were told to dress in the “Beauty and the Beast” theme, were also met with the film’s famous song, “Be Our Guest,” as they entered the reception venue. Cellphones were also reportedly banned, with Vogue earning rights to exclusive images.

Williams wore separate dresses for the ceremony and reception, which reportedly went on until 3 a.m. The wedding, planned by celebrity wedding planner, Preston Bailey, also included trumpet players rotating the room and playing traditional New Orleans jazz.

Rumors of Williams and Ohanian’s imminent knot-tying began in October when the two were spotted scoping out wedding venues on a brief trip to New Orlean’s. The rumors were confirmed on Thursday morning when a crew was photographed setting up intricate floral arrangements and white tents outside the Contemporary Arts Center.

Congratulations to the happy couple!