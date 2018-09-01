Just in: Your September 2018 Horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

The pace moves swiftly in September, yet it’s worth slowing down to affirm your sense of self-worth, Virgo. Focus on your personal image and own what it is you enjoy—and who it is you like.

You'll have an increased sense of self from the 6th—and the chance to concentrate on you. Money and earnings can create a little friction around the 8th, yet this is also a fun weekend to engage with your inner circle.

Around the 14th could be a confusing time for relationships, yet there’s also a sense of closeness, stability and affection available. The 21st steers attention your way, while the 24th emphasizes your most private bonds—and how to help maintain positive relations.

The last week of the month proves you’re incredibly effective in your role.