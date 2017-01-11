StyleCaster
Here's Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Casually Making Out Behind a Dumpster

Photo: Getty

This is one we didn’t see coming: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were caught making out last night. Behind a Dumpster. Outside Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, as TMZ reports. Well, not so much caught as much as—pulling a Hiddleswift, which is to say that they were fully aware of the paparazzi snapping away, and they kept on kissing.

Exhibit A:

15875998 760554204107192 7600572971102502912 n Heres Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Casually Making Out Behind a Dumpster

Credit: Instagram | @attractivelena

Exhibit B:

15875742 237825826667192 4481587615035817984 n Heres Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Casually Making Out Behind a Dumpster

Credit: Instagram | @gomezinlebanon

Exhibit C (Gomez sees you, paps, and she ain’t mad at you):

15876106 1836183496605321 4839610556912500736 n Heres Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Casually Making Out Behind a Dumpster

Credit: Instagram | @selesbian

TMZ has a gallery with 46 photographs of basically the same thing (no joke), so if you’re into that kind of thing and have the time, have at it. Otherwise, just know that somewhere, Bella Hadid and Justin Bieber are like, “WTF?” Perhaps together, at the same time. Fingers crossed.

