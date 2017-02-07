It’s no secret that we think Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are a fake relationship. To be sure, we’re guessing that Abelina—that’s The Weeknd’s real name, Abel Tesfaye, combined with Gomez’s, obvs—are more along the lines of Hiddleswift and less on the level of Dralo, which is to say that it seems their relationship may be mutually beneficial and, though possibly based in some fact, is mostly an elaborate PR tour. (As opposed to Dralo, which was just a short-lived stunt to promo their collab.) When we saw the pics of Abelina touring Italy this week, all we could think about was Hiddleswift’s almost identical vacay last summer.

In any event, whether Abelina is based in any reality or not, it’s fun to go back in time and have a look at when they first met, and how they’ve gotten to the point they’re at now, neck-deep in a fauxlationship. Ahead, find a definitive timeline of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s relationship, from that time they first met at the Victoria’s Secret show a couple of years ago, to that time they were “caught” making out behind a Dumpster, to wherever they’re at now.