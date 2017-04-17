Selena Gomez and The Weeknd: It’s On, and Here’s the Coachella Instagram to Prove It

When we first encountered Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, they were making out behind a Dumpster, as any self-respecting new couple would. Slowly but surely, they’ve come out from behind the Dumpster and into the light, and they really threw their own official yes-we’re-a-couple party over the weekend by posting a duel selfie to Instagram, live from Coachella.

It’s safe to say Gomez’s followers are pleased with her openness. Her last Instagram before the Abelina selfie earned 3.2 million likes and 27,500 comments, which in and of itself is not too shabby, but the “yeah, that’s right, we’re dating, what of it?” Insta—the ultimate confirmation of a celebrity couple’s seriousness at this point, for better or worse—raked in 6.4 million comments and 133,000 comments. Damn.

Guess they’re not really a fake relationship after all. You two crazy kids look so cute! 👫