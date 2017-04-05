WCW: 19 Reasons We Absolutely Adore Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is a woman to be reckoned with. She’s the most-followed person on Instagram, leaving even Kim Kardashian in the dust; she spent three months in rehab last year only to come back brighter and better than ever; she’s dating The Weeknd and she seriously DGAF what you think, as evidenced by their coming-out photos taken from behind a Dumpster; and, oh yeah, she’s a major pop star. And actress. And TV producer. And—wait, is there anything she can’t do?
We’re pretty sure the answer to that one is a resounding no. Ahead, discover 19 reasons we absolutely adore Gomez—from the time she posted a dramatic stage shot and proceeded to go silent on Insta for months to the time she proved she was definitely back with a vengeance by posing on a bicycle in a bikini.
March 2017
She co-produced 13 Reasons Why, and she looks even better in a director's chair than she does onstage (or onscreen).
March 2017
She knows how fierce she looks on a bicycle.
February 2017
She smirks even better than Anna Wintour.
August 2016
This was the last image she posted on Instagram before disappearing for several months to address mental health issues stemming from her Lupus diagnosis—all of which is extremely brave and badass.
August 2016
She can salsa better than you, even when she's sick.
July 2016
She may have once dated Justin Bieber, but she continually outshines him onstage.
July 2016
She's known for being gracious and kind to her fans.
June 2016
June 2016
Not sure if anyone has ever looked cooler while shilling for Louis Vuitton.
June 2016
Did we mention how much she loves her fans?
May 2016
I mean—when was the last time you saw someone looking so sultry while eating a s'more?
May 2016
Or while grocery shopping, for that matter?
April 2016
Let's talk about her hair. An entire post could be devoted to Selena Gomez hair appreciation, but all we can say is—damn.
April 2016
The woman has gorgeous hair.
March 2016
February 2016
Gomez can also rock a glittery dress like nobody's business.
February 2016
And she hung out with Barney when she was a kid.
January 2016
And she has a great sense of humor, as evidenced by the caption on this one: "When they play your song at the club."
January 2016
Last but not least, she has an amazing girl squad and she's not afraid to flaunt it. We love you, Selena!
