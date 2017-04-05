StyleCaster
#WCW: 19 Reasons We Absolutely Adore Selena Gomez

#WCW: 19 Reasons We Absolutely Adore Selena Gomez

#WCW: 19 Reasons We Absolutely Adore Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez is a woman to be reckoned with. She’s the most-followed person on Instagram, leaving even Kim Kardashian in the dust; she spent three months in rehab last year only to come back brighter and better than ever; she’s dating The Weeknd and she seriously DGAF what you think, as evidenced by their coming-out photos taken from behind a Dumpster; and, oh yeah, she’s a major pop star. And actress. And TV producer. And—wait, is there anything she can’t do?

We’re pretty sure the answer to that one is a resounding no. Ahead, discover 19 reasons we absolutely adore Gomez—from the time she posted a dramatic stage shot and proceeded to go silent on Insta for months to the time she proved she was definitely back with a vengeance by posing on a bicycle in a bikini.

March 2017
She co-produced 13 Reasons Why, and she looks even better in a director's chair than she does onstage (or onscreen).

She knows how fierce she looks on a bicycle.

She smirks even better than Anna Wintour.

This was the last image she posted on Instagram before disappearing for several months to address mental health issues stemming from her Lupus diagnosis—all of which is extremely brave and badass.

When my babies take me salsa dancing even when they told me not to because I'm sick... I don't care.

When my babies take me salsa dancing even when they told me not to because I'm sick... I don't care.

She can salsa better than you, even when she's sick.

She may have once dated Justin Bieber, but she continually outshines him onstage.

She's known for being gracious and kind to her fans.

Until Beyoncé announced she was pregnant with twins, this was the most-liked Instagram ever.

Not sure if anyone has ever looked cooler while shilling for Louis Vuitton.

Did we mention how much she loves her fans?

I mean—when was the last time you saw someone looking so sultry while eating a s'more?

Or while grocery shopping, for that matter?

Let's talk about her hair. An entire post could be devoted to Selena Gomez hair appreciation, but all we can say is—damn.

The woman has gorgeous hair.

I mean—it is on point.

Gomez can also rock a glittery dress like nobody's business.

And she hung out with Barney when she was a kid.

And she has a great sense of humor, as evidenced by the caption on this one: "When they play your song at the club."

Last but not least, she has an amazing girl squad and she's not afraid to flaunt it. We love you, Selena!

