WCW: 19 Reasons We Absolutely Adore Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is a woman to be reckoned with. She’s the most-followed person on Instagram, leaving even Kim Kardashian in the dust; she spent three months in rehab last year only to come back brighter and better than ever; she’s dating The Weeknd and she seriously DGAF what you think, as evidenced by their coming-out photos taken from behind a Dumpster; and, oh yeah, she’s a major pop star. And actress. And TV producer. And—wait, is there anything she can’t do?

We’re pretty sure the answer to that one is a resounding no. Ahead, discover 19 reasons we absolutely adore Gomez—from the time she posted a dramatic stage shot and proceeded to go silent on Insta for months to the time she proved she was definitely back with a vengeance by posing on a bicycle in a bikini.