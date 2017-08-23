Selena Gomez Goes Pantless While Displaying Major PDA on Date with The Weeknd

The Weeknd clearly wears the pants in his relationship with Selena Gomez—at least, according to their date on Monday when the 25-year-old “Fetish” singer went bottomless while hanging out with her 27-year-old boyfriend.

On the date, the couple kept things low-key with a stroll around Los Angeles as onlookers snapped photos as they walked by. Despite the attention from fans and the paparazzi, Gomez and The Weeknd seemed unafraid to display major PDA. In the photos, Gomez can be seen wrapping her arm around her boyfriend as she kisses his shoulder.

For outfits, The Weeknd was decked out head-to-toe in Puma gear, while his girlfriend wore an oversized football jersey that fell right above her thigh. (Disclaimer: Gomez’s jersey wasn’t an actual jersey, it was a $405 piece from Rodarte—sorry, NFL fans.)

And before you get riled up that Gomez was making a statement about public nudity with her pantless outfit, it appears she was indeed wearing bottoms. If you peer closely at the pictures, you can see a hint of shorts, which are mostly hidden by the length of her jersey.

This isn’t the only public outing we’ve seen from the “It” couple recently. On Sunday, the two were spotted enjoying a day out in Disneyland, where they hopped on rides and strolled through Main Street, U.S.A. on the way to a restaurant. That night, The Weeknd also ‘grammed a photo of him and Gomez cuddling on the couch as he played video games, with the caption: “Home.”

More photos of Selena & Abel at Disneyland in California yesterday! A post shared by Selena Gomez Updates (@gomezupdates) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:38am PDT

In a time when paparazzi are lurking in every corner, it’s refreshing to see Gomez and The Weeknd so open about their relationship. Good on them for not letting the attention get them down.