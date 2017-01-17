This Is Why Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Are a Fake Relationship

Last week, we were delighted to spy pics of Selena Gomez making out with The Weeknd behind a Dumpster, because what says young love like smooching to the fragrant smell of trash? But we weren’t completely convinced—after all, there are stirrings of Gomez dropping new music (fresh out of rehab and ready to hit “play” on her career again), and The Weeknd is still busy promoting his latest album, Starboy. It all seems a little too convenient.

We live in a weird time, which is to say that we live in the era of fake celebrity relationships—see the prom king and queen, obvious frontrunners Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston (a.k.a. Hiddleswift). Also, don’t forget Drake and J.Lo. And the list goes on.

So when we saw pics of Gomez chilling outside her church in West Hollywood on Sunday, holding her cellphone that was clearly playing a track from Starboy, we were even less convinced. Observe:

Mmm hmm. Yeah, it all seems way too coincidental. Sure, The Weeknd rapped about an “ass shaped like Selena” on his track “Party Monster,” which was released last month. But that doesn’t prove anything—unless that’s where Gomez got the idea for this faux ‘ship. Time will tell, but we’re betting this one progresses—and ends—just like Hiddleswift.