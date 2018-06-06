Selena Gomez Shaded 4 Famous Exes in Her New Music Video, and No One Noticed

When Selena Gomez dropped the music video for her new song, “Back to You,” on Tuesday, fans were immediately struck by the physical similarity between the actor who played Gomez’s love interest and her on-again, off-again ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber. (In fact, fans noticed the similarity long before the video was even released!) However, Bieber might not be the only famous ex that the 25-year-old singer referenced in her new music video. According to eagle-eyed fans, she shaded not one but four (!) of her celebrity ex-boyfriends.

The four-minute-long video features Gomez and a man with swoopy, Bieber-like hair stealing a vintage car from a party and going on a road trip. At the beginning of the video, Gomez and her love interest are seen cruising in the night when the man asks her where she would like to go. Gomez then lists seemingly random destinations: Italy, France, Canada, Russia, Michigan

However, according to fans, locations aren’t random at all. They happen to be places either where Gomez’s celebrity exes were born or where she went on romantic dates with them. Shook! According to @Selenander, a Gomez fan account who discovered the clue, Italy and France refer to Gomez’s recent relationship with The Weeknd. When the couple were first dating in January 2017, they traveled to Italy where they spent a romantic weekend in Florence and Venice. Shortly after, Gomez was seen in the audience at The Weeknd’s concert in Paris, France—hence, the mention of France.

According to fans, the rest of the listed destinations refer to the birth places of her famous ex-boyfriends. Both The Weeknd, whom she dated from January to October 2017, and Bieber, whom she dated on and off from 2010 to 2018, are both from Canada. Zedd, whom Gomez briefly dated in 2015 and produced her song “I Want You to Know, was born in Saratov, Russia. Taylor Lautner, whom Gomez was briefly rumored to be dating in 2009, is from Grand Rapids, Michigan. Shook again!

Of course, the mentions of these destinations could be pure coincidences and mean nothing at all. But from what we know of Gomez’s BFF, Taylor Swift, there is no such thing as subtlety when it comes to music. BRB as we dissect the rest of her music video.