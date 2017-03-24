The Week in Naked Celebrity Instagrams: Selena Gomez Shows Off

Every week, we scroll through Instagram and see a lot of celebs taking it all off. It happens every day. There’s nothing more natural than a celebrity stripping on Insta. It’s like sunlight. Or the sun rising in the East. Or night falling each day at sundown. It’s just the way of the world.

This week, we saw Joan Smalls strip down to a bikini, Josephine Skriver get totally naked in the shower, Bella Thorne get creative in a two-piece, and Selena Gomez make a very convincing case for posing on a bicycle. Ahead, find the most shocking, scandalous, and very sexy Instagrams of the past week.