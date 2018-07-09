StyleCaster
Share

13 Celebrity Men We Want to See Selena Gomez Rebound with After Justin Bieber

What's hot
StyleCaster

13 Celebrity Men We Want to See Selena Gomez Rebound with After Justin Bieber

by
Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet
13 Start slideshow
Photo: James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images.

Since news broke of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s engagement, fans everywhere are wondering the same thing: Is Jelena really over? According to Twitter, the answer is a resounding YES—and people are thrilled. The trending hashtag #SelenaIsFreeParty says it all.

MORE: Selena Gomez’s Beauty Evolution from Disney Star to Red-Carpet Queen

Of course, Gomez doesn’t need a man. She’s earned dozens of awards for her acting and music careers, put out tons of new music and survived Lupus (plus a subsequent kidney transplant)—all without Justin Bieber by her side. She’s going to be just fine.

But what if she wants a man? As in… a rebound. As in… well, we have some suggestions for potential Gomez celebrity suitors . Scroll through to take a peek at our faves and decide which couple you would ship the hardest.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13
STYLECASTER | Selena Gomez Candidates | Dylan O'Brien
Dylan O'Brien

The time. Is. Now.

Photo: Paul Zimmerman For Entertainment/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Selena Gomez Candidates | Harry Styles
Harry Styles

He did date Taylor, though...

Photo: Steven Ferdman/Stringer For Entertainment/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Selena Gomez Candidates | Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes

#Gomendes is the most brilliant celebrity name we've ever thought of, so.

Photo: Michael Tran/Stringer For FilmMagic/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Selena Gomez Candidates | Ross Butler
Ross Butler

They work on 13RW together, and he's a frickin' snack. Need we say more?

Photo: Jeff Kravitz For FilmMagic/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Selena Gomez Candidates | Anwar Hadid
Anwar Hadid

If Kendall can do it, so can Selena!

Photo: Theo Wargo For Entertainment/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Selena Gomez Candidates | Timothee Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet

We're not worthy. (Plus, they have a movie coming out together.)

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Stringer For WireImage/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Selena Gomez Candidates | A$AP Rocky
A$AP Rocky

He's just hot AF. And imagine the collab...

Photo: John Parra For Entertainment/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Selena Gomez Candidates | KJ Apa
K.J. Apa

Wizards of Riverdale?

Photo: Sam Tabone For WireImage/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Selena Gomez Candidates | Michael B Jordan
Michael B. Jordan

We ship him with everybody, including ourselves.

Photo: Andreas Rentz For Entertainment/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Selena Gomez Candidates | Kygo
Kygo

They do have a song together... #Kygomez?

Photo: Isaac Brekken/Stringer For Entertainment/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Selena Gomez Candidates | Bazzi
Bazzi

Imagine the harmonies.

Photo: MTV/TRL For Entertainment/Getty Images.
https://www.instagram.com/timmm.c
https://www.instagram.com/timmm.c
Tim Chung

Kylie's bodyguard, Selena's bawdyguard.

Photo: Instagram (@timmm.c)
STYLECASTER | Selena Gomez Candidates | Pico Alexander
Pico Alexander

Remember the hot guy from that Reese Witherspoon movie? Yeah, this is him.

Photo: Jim Spellman For WireImage/Getty Images.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

15 Romantic Celeb Proposal Stories We're Still Swooning Over

15 Romantic Celeb Proposal Stories We're Still Swooning Over
  • STYLECASTER | Selena Gomez Candidates | Dylan O'Brien
  • STYLECASTER | Selena Gomez Candidates | Harry Styles
  • STYLECASTER | Selena Gomez Candidates | Shawn Mendes
  • STYLECASTER | Selena Gomez Candidates | Ross Butler
  • STYLECASTER | Selena Gomez Candidates | Anwar Hadid
  • STYLECASTER | Selena Gomez Candidates | Timothee Chalamet
  • STYLECASTER | Selena Gomez Candidates | A$AP Rocky
  • STYLECASTER | Selena Gomez Candidates | KJ Apa
  • STYLECASTER | Selena Gomez Candidates | Michael B Jordan
  • STYLECASTER | Selena Gomez Candidates | Kygo
  • STYLECASTER | Selena Gomez Candidates | Bazzi
  • STYLECASTER | Selena Gomez Candidates | Tim Chung
  • STYLECASTER | Selena Gomez Candidates | Pico Alexander
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share