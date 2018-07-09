13 Celebrity Men We Want to See Selena Gomez Rebound with After Justin Bieber

Since news broke of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s engagement, fans everywhere are wondering the same thing: Is Jelena really over? According to Twitter, the answer is a resounding YES—and people are thrilled. The trending hashtag #SelenaIsFreeParty says it all.
Of course, Gomez doesn’t need a man. She’s earned dozens of awards for her acting and music careers, put out tons of new music and survived Lupus (plus a subsequent kidney transplant)—all without Justin Bieber by her side. She’s going to be just fine.
But what if she wants a man? As in… a rebound. As in… well, we have some suggestions for potential Gomez celebrity suitors . Scroll through to take a peek at our faves and decide which couple you would ship the hardest.
Dylan O'Brien
Paul Zimmerman For Entertainment/Getty Images.
Harry Styles
He did date Taylor, though...
Steven Ferdman/Stringer For Entertainment/Getty Images.
Shawn Mendes
#Gomendes is the most brilliant celebrity name we've ever thought of, so.
Michael Tran/Stringer For FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Ross Butler
They work on 13RW together, and he's a frickin' snack. Need we say more?
Jeff Kravitz For FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Anwar Hadid
If Kendall can do it, so can Selena!
Theo Wargo For Entertainment/Getty Images.
Timothée Chalamet
Jon Kopaloff/Stringer For WireImage/Getty Images.
A$AP Rocky
He's just hot AF. And imagine the collab...
John Parra For Entertainment/Getty Images.
K.J. Apa
Sam Tabone For WireImage/Getty Images.
Michael B. Jordan
We ship him with everybody, including ourselves.
Andreas Rentz For Entertainment/Getty Images.
Kygo
They do have a song together... #Kygomez?
Isaac Brekken/Stringer For Entertainment/Getty Images.
Bazzi
MTV/TRL For Entertainment/Getty Images.
Tim Chung
Kylie's bodyguard, Selena's bawdyguard.
Instagram (@timmm.c)
Pico Alexander
Jim Spellman For WireImage/Getty Images.