Selena Gomez Reveals Her Bob Haircut Was Actually a Wig

Selena Gomez tricked fans (and most of the Internet, including us, it should be noted) into thinking she got a new, much shorter bob haircut on Instagram. In fact, the 24-year-old singer almost broke the Internet two days ago when she debuted the seemingly brand-new cut—it looked like her shortest length ever—but as it turns out, she was only wearing a wig. Here’s the gorgeous shot again, in case you missed it:

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 25, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

“It was so funny,” Gomez told Extra at this year’s We Day celebration, which took place last night. “I was trying on different stuff and I posted a picture [because] I liked the image. Evidently, people thought I cut my hair real short, but it’s still the same … it’s a little chop.”

And there you have it: As always, the ‘gram isn’t always what it’s cut out to be. (Maybe she’s been taking notes from one miss Kylie Jenner, who isn’t afraid of a good neon wig every once in a while.) If you need more proof, Gomez also posed for pictures at the event, like the one above, with the same beautiful lob she had last week, no hair changes in sight.

But alas, Met Gala Monday is upon us, so stay tuned to see if she’ll surprise Selenators with something new then. Only time will tell, but luckily, we’re just a few days away from the big night.