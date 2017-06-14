Selena Gomez Is Unrecognizable with New Farrah Fawcett-Style Blonde Hair

She may be a bad liar, but Selena Gomez makes a great blonde. If you need a moment to take in what we just said, go ahead and take it. (We know we did.) Yup, Selena fans, this is not a drill.: Along with chopping her hair into an epic lob in January, the 24-year-old has officially gone blonde—well, at least for a music video.

If you’ve put on Spotify at all in the past month, you’ve probably listened to Gomez’s ridiculously addicting new song, “Bad Liar.” Well, it’s time for the music video to come out and of course Gomez had to do something to shock fans, right?

That something happened to be a gloriously wavy, Farrah Fawcett-style blonde wig that made Gomez looked like she came straight out of an old Hollywood movie. Don’t believe us? Look at the leaked screenshot that a fan thankfully sleuthed out. (Bless you, Selenators.)

While Gomez probably isn’t getting rid of her IRL tousled brown locks anytime soon, we’re still pleasantly surprised to see what she looks like as a blonde. I guess we’ll just have to wait for the music video to see if she sports any other drool-worthy hairstyles. *Waits anxiously*