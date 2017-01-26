Selena Gomez Finally Reveals Her Latest Project: 13 Reasons Why

We’ve all been waiting with bated breath for Selena Gomez to finally let us in on her latest project now that she’s out of rehab and back on the scene, and most of us assumed that it would be music related—after all, she’s a pop star. And though she did recently collaborate with Mexican pop princess Paulina Rubio on a single, her latest project is not what you’d expect: Turns out she co-produced a new 13-episode Netflix series, as she just revealed via Instagram.

“A peek at a passion project I’ve been working on with @Netflix,” Gomez wrote, adding a short trailer of a new show called 13 Reasons Why. The teenage drama follows various characters as they attempt to explain the suicide of a lead character, Hannah. “@13ReasonsWhy arrives 3/31,” she added.

A peek at a passion project I've been working on with @Netflix. @13ReasonsWhy arrives 3/31. A video posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 25, 2017 at 8:10am PST

Apparently, Gomez was originally cast as Hannah back in 2011, according to Deadline Hollywood, but somewhere along the way, she wound up as a co-producer instead. The series is based on a bestseller by Jay Asher of the same name, in which the character of Hannah leaves behind a series of cassette tapes (analog!) to explain the 13 reasons she committed suicide.

Gomez also included a selfie in her announcement. “This was the day I was nervous as hell going into @Netflix for the first time to talk about @13reasonswhy,” she wrote alongside a pic of her looking very, very young. “My mom found this book in 2009 and worked her ass off to make it with me, guide me and tell this story authentically (the only reason, beside Jay this project was even made),” she added.

Gomez previously served as exec producer on a TV movie, The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex, but this’ll be her first foray into producing a TV series. In 2017, she’s also producing a Freeform series in the flavor of a “Latina Empire,” according to Deadline—and a Lifetime series based on her life. With Kevin Spacey as a co-producer. Yeah, can’t wait for that one.