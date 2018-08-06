Scott Disick Finally Opens Up About His 16-Year Age Difference with Sofia Richie

If you’re wondering why Scott Disick is still making appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, despite televised proof that Kourtney Kardashian is successfully raising her children without him, well, join the club.

Though Disick has moved on romantically from the eldest Kardashian sister, he remains on speaking terms with her family—and during the show’s season 15 premiere, he has a conversation with Kim that makes literally everyone uncomfortable. Regarding his 16-year relationship with 19-year-old model Sofia Richie, Kim asks, “Do you ever find yourself in a moment when you’re like, ‘grow up’?”

Yikes.

Seemingly unperturbed, Disick responds to Kim’s not-so-subtle jabs by simply explaining that Richie is pretty mature herself, and that she’s more likely to tell him to grow up (which is slightly concerning, since he’s nearly twice her age).

Nonetheless, he goes on to defend his relationship in a testimonial, without a physical audience: “This is the first time I’ve ever been with anybody different, but it’s been a really good thing for me. It’s definitely the first girl besides Kourtney that was a real relationship…part of me is really happy that I’m able to care about somebody again.”

Disick isn’t shy, however, about the fact that he’s burdened by occasional guilt…not for dating someone 16 years his junior, abusing substances or arguably neglecting his kids, but instead for “moving on” from Kourtney. (We’re just as confused as you are.)