Scarlett Johansson Brought 72-Year-Old Doppelganger as Date to “Rough Night” Premiere

Joining the ranks of Gigi Hadid and the Kardashians, Scarlett Johansson also has an uncanny look-alike—except hers is 72 years old. If you’re confused, let us jog your memory.

A woman named Geraldine sent the Internet into a frenzy in April after a photo emerged of her looking identical to the 32-year-old actress. However, instead of Geraldine being around Johansson’s age, she was actually 40 years her senior—and a grandma.

Catching wind of her supposed doppelganger, Johansson decided to check out the pic herself, and was probably just as impressed as us by how much young Geraldine looked like her. She was evidently so impressed that she created a video, calling out for the mysterious Geraldine and inviting her to the premiere of her new movie, “Rough Night” in June. Well, June rolled around, and turns out, the invitation was accepted.

The A-list actress kept good on her promise and brought the grandma look-alike to the New York premiere of “Rough Night” last night, and the two looked like the cutest new friends.

The 72-year-old accompanied ScarJo on the red carpet as the two posed for pictures while holding up adorable bedazzled “Hello, my name is” clutches. Johansson held up a blue one with the name “Geraldine” while her twin sported a red version with the name “Scarlett.”

“Rough Night” sequel with just Geraldine and ScarJo, anyone?