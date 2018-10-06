Want to Stay On-Trend This Season? Dress Like a Scarf

Although this headline might sound like a joke, we’re not kidding at all. What better way to slay a trend than to actually be the trend? That’s right: There is no better way.

After New York Fashion Week exceeded our expectations for the future of fashion with fresh design concepts like logomania and patchwork, we began looking out for styles we might not have considered in the past. Unsurprisingly, we found a lot. But, surprisingly, the trend we liked the most was one we didn’t even realize existed: an obsession with silky, drapey, scarf-print clothes.

Silky and drapey? Seen it. Scarf print? Seen it (on scarves). But together, on pieces like tops and dresses, the elements complement each other in unimaginable ways. We suddenly want scarves all over our entire bodies—and we fully plan on making it happen this fall.

Interested in getting in on this trend, or even just understanding it? We’ve got you covered. Scroll down to the slideshow below to learn how you—yes, you—can dress exactly like a scarf.