Want to Stay On-Trend This Season? Dress Like a Scarf

by
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Although this headline might sound like a joke, we’re not kidding at all. What better way to slay a trend than to actually be the trend? That’s right: There is no better way.

After New York Fashion Week exceeded our expectations for the future of fashion with fresh design concepts like logomania and patchwork, we began looking out for styles we might not have considered in the past. Unsurprisingly, we found a lot. But, surprisingly, the trend we liked the most was one we didn’t even realize existed: an obsession with silky, drapey, scarf-print clothes.

Silky and drapey? Seen it. Scarf print? Seen it (on scarves). But together, on pieces like tops and dresses, the elements complement each other in unimaginable ways. We suddenly want scarves all over our entire bodies—and we fully plan on making it happen this fall.

Interested in getting in on this trend, or even just understanding it? We’ve got you covered. Scroll down to the slideshow below to learn how you—yes, you—can dress exactly like a scarf.

1 of 19
STYLECASTER | Want to Stay On-Trend This Season? Dress Like a Scarf. | Versace Printed Jeans
Versace Printed Jeans

These are better than a scarf, because a) they're Versace, and b) they're jeans. And we love jeans.

Versace printed jeans, $1,225 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | Want to Stay On-Trend This Season? Dress Like a Scarf. |
Tibi Renzo Scarf Print Dress

Is that a scarf? On the dress? Wow. We must be brilliant or something.

Tibi Renzo scarf print dress, $1,095 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | Want to Stay On-Trend This Season? Dress Like a Scarf. |
River Island Asymmetric Scarf Print Midi Cami Dress

Gorge, silky and breezy. Nothing better.

River Island asymmetric scarf print midi cami dress, $75 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | Want to Stay On-Trend This Season? Dress Like a Scarf. |
Marni Printed Tank

She is hip AF. (And by "she," I mean the tank—duh.)

Marni printed tank, $790 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | Want to Stay On-Trend This Season? Dress Like a Scarf. |
Burberry Shelduck Archive Scarf-Print Tie-Neck Mulberry Silk Blouse

Sheer perfection. (Leave it to Burberry.)

Burberry Shelduck archive scarf-print tie-neck mulberry silk blouse, $890 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.
STYLECASTER | Want to Stay On-Trend This Season? Dress Like a Scarf. |
Gucci Long-Sleeve Gucci Rhombus-Print Shirt

This top costs more than our monthly rent. (Like, way more.) Whatever—we want it, anyway.

Gucci long-sleeve Gucci rhombus-print shirt, $1,500 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.
STYLECASTER | Want to Stay On-Trend This Season? Dress Like a Scarf. |
New Look Scarf Print Wrap Bodysuit

Basically a scarf top that won't come untucked. Amazing.

New Look scarf print wrap bodysuit, $40 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | Want to Stay On-Trend This Season? Dress Like a Scarf. |
Kolor Draped Neck Scarf Blouse

Classy and elegant—perfect for any fall evening.

Kolor draped neck scarf blouse, $1,247 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | Want to Stay On-Trend This Season? Dress Like a Scarf. |
Burberry Newbury Scarf-Print Silk Jogger Pants

Because joggers > real pants.

Burberry Newbury scarf-print silk jogger pants, $990 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.
STYLECASTER | Want to Stay On-Trend This Season? Dress Like a Scarf. |
T-Shirt with Elasticated Hem in Vintage Scarf Print

Casual with a touch of glam.

T-shirt with elasticated hem in vintage scarf print, $28 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | Want to Stay On-Trend This Season? Dress Like a Scarf. |
Off-Shoulder Midi Sundress with Bow Detail in Scarf Print

Gives us (affordable) Dolce & Gabbana vibes.

Off-shoulder midi sundress with bow detail in scarf print, $63 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | Want to Stay On-Trend This Season? Dress Like a Scarf. |
Curve Scarf Print Midi Dress with Pleated Skirt with Long Sleeves

Such an autumnal palette.

Curve scarf print midi dress with pleated skirt with long sleeves, $96 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | Want to Stay On-Trend This Season? Dress Like a Scarf. |
Chain Print Shorts

Wear these with a plain white top so they can hog the spotlight.

Chain print shorts, $36 at Zara

Photo: Zara.
STYLECASTER | Want to Stay On-Trend This Season? Dress Like a Scarf. |
Chain Print Bomber

It would be so meta if you wore an ascot-tied silk scarf under this. Just saying.

Chain print bomber, $50 at Zara

Photo: Zara.
STYLECASTER | Want to Stay On-Trend This Season? Dress Like a Scarf. |
Emilio Pucci Portofino Print Shirt

Cobalt is now your favorite color.

Emilio Pucci Portofino print shirt, $1,595 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | Want to Stay On-Trend This Season? Dress Like a Scarf. |
Quilted Jacket in Scarf Print

Wait, why don't we own this already?

Quilted jacket in scarf print, $100 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | Want to Stay On-Trend This Season? Dress Like a Scarf. |
Patchwork Printed Pants

You will be a bohemian goddess in these pants, and we are here for it.

Patchwork printed pants, $50 at Zara

Photo: Zara.
STYLECASTER | Want to Stay On-Trend This Season? Dress Like a Scarf. |
F.R.S. For Restless Sleepers Printed Shirt

All the coziness of sleepwear with all the elegance of real clothes.

F.R.S. For Restless Sleepers printed shirt, $776 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | Want to Stay On-Trend This Season? Dress Like a Scarf. |
Scarf Print Satin Midi Slip Dress

Um, #needs.

Scarf print satin midi slip dress, $120 at Front Row Shop

Photo: Front Row Shop.

