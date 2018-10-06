Want to Stay On-Trend This Season? Dress Like a Scarf

Although this headline might sound like a joke, we’re not kidding at all. What better way to slay a trend than to actually be the trend? That’s right: There is no better way.
After New York Fashion Week exceeded our expectations for the future of fashion with fresh design concepts like logomania and patchwork, we began looking out for styles we might not have considered in the past. Unsurprisingly, we found a lot. But, surprisingly, the trend we liked the most was one we didn’t even realize existed: an obsession with silky, drapey, scarf-print clothes.
Silky and drapey? Seen it. Scarf print? Seen it (on scarves). But together, on pieces like tops and dresses, the elements complement each other in unimaginable ways. We suddenly want scarves all over our entire bodies—and we fully plan on making it happen this fall.
Interested in getting in on this trend, or even just understanding it? We’ve got you covered. Scroll down to the slideshow below to learn how you—yes, you—can dress exactly like a scarf.
Versace Printed Jeans
These are better than a scarf, because a) they're Versace, and b) they're jeans. And we love jeans.
Versace printed jeans, $1,225 at Farfetch
Tibi Renzo Scarf Print Dress
Is that a scarf? On the dress? Wow. We must be brilliant or something.
Tibi Renzo scarf print dress, $1,095 at Farfetch
River Island Asymmetric Scarf Print Midi Cami Dress
Gorge, silky and breezy. Nothing better.
River Island asymmetric scarf print midi cami dress, $75 at ASOS
Marni Printed Tank
She is hip AF. (And by "she," I mean the tank—duh.)
Marni printed tank, $790 at Farfetch
Burberry Shelduck Archive Scarf-Print Tie-Neck Mulberry Silk Blouse
Sheer perfection. (Leave it to Burberry.)
Burberry Shelduck archive scarf-print tie-neck mulberry silk blouse, $890 at Neiman Marcus
Gucci Long-Sleeve Gucci Rhombus-Print Shirt
This top costs more than our monthly rent. (Like, way more.) Whatever—we want it, anyway.
Gucci long-sleeve Gucci rhombus-print shirt, $1,500 at Neiman Marcus
New Look Scarf Print Wrap Bodysuit
Basically a scarf top that won't come untucked. Amazing.
New Look scarf print wrap bodysuit, $40 at ASOS
Kolor Draped Neck Scarf Blouse
Classy and elegant—perfect for any fall evening.
Kolor draped neck scarf blouse, $1,247 at Farfetch
Burberry Newbury Scarf-Print Silk Jogger Pants
Because joggers > real pants.
Burberry Newbury scarf-print silk jogger pants, $990 at Neiman Marcus
T-Shirt with Elasticated Hem in Vintage Scarf Print
Casual with a touch of glam.
T-shirt with elasticated hem in vintage scarf print, $28 at ASOS
Off-Shoulder Midi Sundress with Bow Detail in Scarf Print
Gives us (affordable) Dolce & Gabbana vibes.
Off-shoulder midi sundress with bow detail in scarf print, $63 at ASOS
Curve Scarf Print Midi Dress with Pleated Skirt with Long Sleeves
Such an autumnal palette.
Curve scarf print midi dress with pleated skirt with long sleeves, $96 at ASOS
Chain Print Shorts
Wear these with a plain white top so they can hog the spotlight.
Chain print shorts, $36 at Zara
Chain Print Bomber
It would be so meta if you wore an ascot-tied silk scarf under this. Just saying.
Chain print bomber, $50 at Zara
Emilio Pucci Portofino Print Shirt
Cobalt is now your favorite color.
Emilio Pucci Portofino print shirt, $1,595 at Farfetch
Quilted Jacket in Scarf Print
Wait, why don't we own this already?
Quilted jacket in scarf print, $100 at ASOS
Patchwork Printed Pants
You will be a bohemian goddess in these pants, and we are here for it.
Patchwork printed pants, $50 at Zara
F.R.S. For Restless Sleepers Printed Shirt
All the coziness of sleepwear with all the elegance of real clothes.
F.R.S. For Restless Sleepers printed shirt, $776 at Farfetch
Scarf Print Satin Midi Slip Dress
