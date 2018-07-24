StyleCaster
Peaches Are the Surprisingly Elegant Element Every Savory Dish Needs

by
Photo: Flavor The Moments.

From the beach to the pool, the lemonade stand to the farmers market, our list of summer favorites is long and luxurious. When it comes to food, though, even ice cream can’t touch the glory that is in-season summer produce.

Peaches are especially delicious this time of year. They’re a far cry from the pale, rock-hard fruit you can get at the grocery store in the winter. Instead, they’re incredibly fragrant, a beautiful sunset blush color and as juicy and sweet as you could ever hope.

More: Even the Pickiest Guests Will Love These Summer Party Recipes

But peaches aren’t just for cobblers and Bellinis. They’re delicious in savory preparations too. The sweet peach flesh can be used to contrast, complement and highlight the flavors in your favorite meals. It works particularly well with grilled meats, and don’t even get us started on the magical combination of peaches and cheese, whether it be blue, goat or Gruyère. You really can’t go wrong.

More: 13 Summer Desserts You Can Make in a Slow Cooker

The next time you see perfect peaches for sale, stock up. You’ll want to add them to all your meals. Here, 13 deliciously savory summer dishes you can make using peaches.

 

Originally posted on SheKnows.

STYLECASTER | Savory Ways to Serve Up Peaches | Peach & Chili Grilled Chicken
Peach & Chili Grilled Chicken

Enjoy peach flavor year-round by using peach preserves to make a spicy sauce for chicken. The chili heat helps balance the sweetness of the dish, while vinegar adds a subtle tang.

Photo: Averie Cooks.
STYLECASTER | Savory Ways to Serve Up Peaches | Peach Grilled Cheese
Peach Grilled Cheese

Peaches and Gruyère were totally meant to be. One bite of this sammie, and you'll know it's true.

Photo: Macheesmo.
STYLECASTER | Savory Ways to Serve Up Peaches | Summer Peach Burrata Salad
Summer Peach Burrata Salad

When you're working with really great ingredients, you don't need a lot of extras thrown in. This simple salad of peppery arugula, creamy burrata and ripe summer peaches is a winner—no fancy add-ins needed.

Photo: The Herb And Spoon.
STYLECASTER | Savory Ways to Serve Up Peaches | Caramelized Chicken & Peach Salad
Caramelized Chicken & Peach Salad

It can be hard to get excited about having salad for dinner—unless it's one bursting with all kinds of textures and flavors. Peaches, balsamic vinegar, goat cheese and caramelized chicken make this one salad you'll find yourself craving.

Photo: The Nutritious Kitchen.
STYLECASTER | Savory Ways to Serve Up Peaches | Chipotle-Peach Cowboy Beans
Chipotle-Peach Cowboy Beans

It's not a barbecue without the beans. Skip the canned stuff and make this peachy, smoky recipe instead.

Photo: Salted Mint.
STYLECASTER | Savory Ways to Serve Up Peaches | Herb & Peach Grilled Chicken
Herb & Peach Grilled Chicken

We love sheet pan dinners when we're trying to put something tasty on the table in a jiff. Chicken thighs stay moist even when roasted at high heat, and a peach and herb sauce makes each bite sing with flavor.

Photo: Give It Some Thyme.
STYLECASTER | Savory Ways to Serve Up Peaches | Avocado-Peach Caprese Quinoa Salad
Avocado-Peach Caprese Quinoa Salad

Turn caprese salad from an appetizer to an entrée by adding protein-rich quinoa, creamy avocado and ripe peaches instead of tomato.

Photo: Lemons And Zest.
STYLECASTER | Savory Ways to Serve Up Peaches | Venison Burger With Peaches & Blue Cheese
Venison Burger With Peaches & Blue Cheese

Blue cheese is delicious paired with things both savory and sweet. It shines in this burger, made from lean venison and topped with gin-flambéed peaches.

Photo: Krumpli.
STYLECASTER | Savory Ways to Serve Up Peaches | Grilled Tequila-Lime Chicken With Avocado-Peach Salsa
Grilled Tequila-Lime Chicken With Avocado-Peach Salsa

Marinate chicken in tequila and lime juice, then plop it on the grill. A creamy, fruity salsa on top is the final touch you need for a restaurant-quality meal at home.

Photo: Flavor The Moments.
STYLECASTER | Savory Ways to Serve Up Peaches | Grilled Peach Caprese Naan Pizza
Grilled Peach Caprese Naan Pizza

Salad is OK, but salad on a pizza? Now there's a dinner worth drooling over.

Photo: Hello Veggie.
STYLECASTER | Savory Ways to Serve Up Peaches | Peach- & Ginger-Glazed Pork Chops
Peach- & Ginger-Glazed Pork Chops

They say that "pork loves sugar," so it makes sense that this sticky peach- and ginger-glazed pork would be totally addictive. A squeeze of lime on top makes the flavors really pop.

Photo: Easy Cooking With Molly.
STYLECASTER | Savory Ways to Serve Up Peaches | Peachy BBQ Tempeh Ribs
Peachy BBQ Tempeh Ribs

Hearty slabs of tempeh simmered in peach barbecue sauce are the summer dish vegetarians and vegans have been dreaming of.

Photo: Vegan Travel Eats.
STYLECASTER | Savory Ways to Serve Up Peaches | Poached Lobster, Peach & Corn Salad
Poached Lobster, Peach & Corn Salad

Tender lobster chunks are already a little sweet. Play that up by pairing them with juicy peaches, sweet summer corn and shaved fennel, before topping it all with a tarragon vinaigrette.

Photo: Le Petit Eats.

Every Celebrity Swimsuit We've Wanted to Steal This Summer

Every Celebrity Swimsuit We've Wanted to Steal This Summer
