Rihanna’s New Savage x Fenty Lingerie Is Here, and We Want All of It

New York Fashion Week came to an official close last night, and Rihanna finished it out the only way she knew how: She hosted a Savage x Fenty fashion show and simultaneously released the entire Fall/Winter 2018 collection on the Savage x Fenty website.

Can you think of anything better than a NYFW runway that you can shop from the comfort of your home? I can: a NYFW runway featuring lingerie designed by Rihanna that you can shop from the comfort of your home.

True to form, the Savage x Fenty Fall/Winter 2018 collection is full of vibrant colors, sexy silhouettes and size-inclusive options. Fans of Rihanna (or people who just like lingerie) can shop cheeky panties for under $20, unlined bras for under $50 and transparent teddies for under $70—and, you know, tons of other stuff, too.

The most expensive piece in the collection is a silky robe you can snag for $84—more expensive than the cheeky panties, sure, but not too bad given traditional (read: astronomical) lingerie prices.

Want to check out Rihanna’s new Savage x Fenty collection, but not sure where to begin? We’ve highlighted a few of our favorite new pieces below. If you see something you like, be sure to click through the link—everything’s shoppable.

And remember, this is Savage x Fenty we’re talking about, so expect everything to sell out fast.

