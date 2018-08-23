Saturated Knits Are the Most Fun Way to Dress During Changing Seasons

The phrase fall fashion conjures up imagery of cozy sweaters, tailored military jackets and structured boots—all in a pared-down palette of olive greens, creamy camels, rich browns and charcoal grays, of course. Autumnal looks are a far cry from the styles that pervade the summer: breezy silhouettes, flimsy fabrics and woven shoes.
The thing is, though the line between summer and fall fashion is easy to draw, the weather isn’t quite as clear-cut. Sunny days bleed into September—even October. And breezy days creep into August. Autumn or not, you can’t really wear your favorite military jacket when it’s 80 degrees out, and you certainly don’t want to step out in sandals on a chillier late-August day.
In transitional times like these, it’s easiest to abandon your most fashionable impulses and stick with your most practical ones. But the two shouldn’t have to be mutually exclusive, should they?
Lucky for us, myriad brands have taken a fun and somewhat innovative approach to the changing seasons, offering tons of transitional knits in saturated shades of blue-violet, neon green, bright orange and more.
Right now, your sweater setup probably resembles a pile of autumn leaves more than anything else (at least, as far as color scheme goes). But after a quick seasonal visit to some of your favorite retailers, your transitional wardrobe will look punchier and more vibrant than ever. If cool autumnal breezes are going to pervade the end of summer, why can’t summer’s favorite colors pervade the beginning of fall?
If it wasn’t apparent, we’re huge proponents of the hyper-saturated knits movement—so much so that we’ve taken the liberty of pulling the 17 prettiest vibrant transitional pieces we could find.
Here, you’ll find cropped sweaters, short-sleeve turtlenecks and a whole host of other styles that are perfect for days when your calendar says one thing and your weather app says another.
Limited Edition Cashmere Sweater
Warning: This sweater is so pretty you might find yourself standing in front of a mirror and staring at it all day.
Limited edition cashmere sweater, $199 at Zara
Acne Studios Oversized Striped Sweater
Three saturated shades in one.
Acne Studios oversized striped sweater, $486 at Matches Fashion
Ruth Ribbed Sweater Tank Top
Sleeveless sweater sounds like an oxymoron. And if the weather were less temperamental, it'd probably be one.
Ruth ribbed sweater tank top, $39 at Urban Outfitters
Lazy Oaf Striped Turtleneck Sweater
Consider this your official invitation to wear bright blues and bubblegum pinks all autumn long.
Lazy Oaf striped turtleneck sweater, $95 at Urban Outfitters
Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater
The perfect blend of comfort and show-stopping style.
Ribbed turtleneck sweater, $36 at Zara
Jenna Turtleneck Sweater Tank Top
Chenille Cropped Sweater
Equal parts cute and cozy.
Chenille cropped sweater, $30 at Topshop
Long Striped Dress
Can't you already see yourself wearing this on a surprisingly scorching September day?
Long striped dress, $46 at Zara
Lovers + Friends You Go Girl Sweater
Cozy on top, breezy on the bottom.
Lovers + Friends You Go Girl sweater, $33 at Revolve
E.L.K Crop T-Shirt
A fluffy sweater in an electric-blue hue? Yes, please.
E.L.K crop T-shirt, $16 at ASOS
Tibi Wool Rib Turtleneck Sweater
Pair this sweater with its matching wool midi for ultimate colorful transitional style.
Tibi wool rib turtleneck sweater, $395 at Neiman Marcus
Full Sleeve Sweater
Long-sleeve, but incredibly lightweight.
Full sleeve sweater, $23 at ASOS
Tiger Print Sweater by YAS
Even animal prints are getting the hyper-saturated treatment.
Tiger print sweater by YAS, $95 at Topshop
Two-Toned Top
Like a tank top, but warmer.
Two-toned top, $30 at Zara
Lovers + Friends Geneva Chenille Sweater
So vibrant you might actually get away with wearing it out on a Saturday night.
Lovers + Friends Geneva chenille sweater, $148 at Revolve
Graffiti Skinny Pattern Jumper
Do as Topshop did and pair this sweater with an even louder skirt for a statement-making late-summer look.
Graffiti skinny pattern jumper, $55 at Topshop
Cardigan with Metallic Thread
Part cardigan, part dress, entirely transitional.
Cardigan with metallic thread, $70 at Zara
