Jason Pham
Sarah Michelle Gellar Brightens June Gloom with New Platinum Blonde Hair
Photo: Getty Images

While Sarah Michelle Gellar kept things relatively dark as a stake-wielding vampire hunter on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” the 40-year-old actress IRL isn’t afraid of the light—especially, when it comes to her hair. The ’90s television star gave us serious desire to go to the beach when she debuted her new platinum blonde locks on Instagram.

Yup, that’s right Buffy fans. SMG traded in her iconic medium blonde hair for a lighter shade—and we’re loving every inch of it. The color, done by Los Angeles-based hairstylists Vanessa Paeth and Ali Sherry, has got us welcoming summer with open arms. Apparently, Gellar agrees.

“Got my hair did….and now I’m ready for summer. So summer…I’m waiting #JuneGloom,” she wrote in the caption.

18888441 836621386491269 8536787000231985152 n Sarah Michelle Gellar Brightens June Gloom with New Platinum Blonde Hair

Credit: Instagram | @sarahmgellar

This isn’t the first major hair change SMG has seen this year, either. In January, SMG welcomed in the New Year with a new cut and some slay-worthy bangs.

15624510 117310468772166 4045486664548614144 n Sarah Michelle Gellar Brightens June Gloom with New Platinum Blonde Hair

Credit: Instagram | @sarahmgellar

As stans of the actress know, blonde isn’t Gellar’s natural shade. For those who’ve seen “Cruel Intentions,” the actress is actually a natural brunette. She went back to her mousey brown last March in another incredible hair transformation.

12822359 1028348920544652 1834104332 n Sarah Michelle Gellar Brightens June Gloom with New Platinum Blonde Hair

Credit: Instagram | @sarahmgellar

While SMG is known for staking the undead, she’s giving us seriously life with all these hair changes.

 

