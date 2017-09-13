Sarah Hyland Explains the Meaning Behind Her New Ribcage Tattoo

Sarah Hyland‘s been through one hell of a year. In May, she battled anorexia accusations, which prompted her to come out about a medical condition that affected her ability to work out and gain weight. Three months later, Hyland split from her boyfriend of two years, Dominic Sherwood, a few weeks after she co-starred with him on his show, “Shadowhunters.” But, like the badass chick we know Hyland to be, the 26-year-old actress has come out of her hell tougher than ever—and she’s inked a new tattoo to prove her strength.

The “Modern Family” star debuted her fresh ink on Monday in an Instagram picture of her laying on her side, while showing off a medium-sized tattoo on the side of her ribcage. The design was simple: two thin circles (one large; one small) with a line running through them. Despite its simplicity, the tattoo had a special meaning for Hyland, judging from the quote she paired with her picture: “The best way out is always through”- Robert Frost.

"The best way out is always through"- Robert Frost. Symbolism by @_dr_woo_ for one of my favorite quotes A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Sep 12, 2017 at 8:48am PDT

But Hyland knew better than to take credit for the design. In her caption, she thanked Dr. Woo—a Los Angeles-based tattoo artist who has also inked stars like Lucy Hale, Miley Cyrus, and Drake—for coming up with the artwork that symbolized Frost’s quote.

The picture also showed a subtle tattoo on Hyland’s butt cheek, which appears to be a dinosaur tattoo she inked earlier this month. The tattoo, initially suspected to be temporary, could be the real deal, considering she received it more than a week ago. However, regardless of if Hyland’s tattoos are real or temporary, one thing is certain: Her strength is permanent.