Sarah Hyland Got an Adorable Dinosaur Tattoo on Her Butt

Sarah Hyland rang in Labor Day with some fresh ink—well, kind of. On Monday, the 26-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a cheeky (heh) bikini selfie, while showing off a new tattoo smack-dab on her ass. But Hyland’s tat isn’t the average dainty bird or butterfly you might see at the tattoo parlor—it was a freaking dinosaur.

In the picture, the “Modern Family” star can be seen posing in a red bikini with her back to the camera, giving her followers an unobstructed view of a fist-size Tyrannosaurus rex tattoo right in the middle of her butt cheek. Her bestie and fellow actress, Katie Welch, sported an identical tat on the opposite cheek. “We believe in dinosaurs 🐉💜 #dinobootybabies,” Hyland wrote in the caption.

We believe in dinosaurs 🐉💜 #dinobootybabies A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Sep 3, 2017 at 4:40pm PDT

Here comes the lame part. As much as we’d love to tell you that Hyland tattooed a dinosaur on her butt for life, it’s temporary. But despite the non-permanent ink, Hyland seemed to be living it up during Labor Day weekend, judging from another Instagram picture in which she said farewell to August with this caption: “Goodbye summer! You’ve sucked🖕🏼”

As Hyland’s fans know, the ABC actress has had an eventful summer. In May, she was plagued with anorexia rumors after posting an Instagram photo in which she was immediately criticized for looking “too skinny.” The criticism prompted Hyland to reveal that she was battling a medical condition preventing her from working out, which drastically affected her body. In August, Hyland also announced that she split from her boyfriend of two years, Dominic Sherwood. The breakup happened less than a month after Hyland co-starred with Sherwood on his television show, “Shadowhunters.”

Goodbye summer! You've sucked🖕🏼 A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Sep 3, 2017 at 7:24pm PDT

But despite everything she’s been through this summer, we hope Hyland’s focused on the future. Because like her faux dinosaur tat, most heartbreak is only temporary, and we’re pretty sure she has a lot to look forward to.