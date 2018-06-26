Sarah Hyland Defends Ariel Winter from Perverted Comments on Her Braless Instagram

Sarah Hyland had one reaction when she saw that her on-screen little sister, Ariel Winter, was being sexually harassed on Instagram: Oh, hell no! The 27-year-old actress defended her “Modern Family” costar on Monday after she noticed that Winter was being bombarded with perverted comments on a picture of her braless.

The picture featured a paparazzi shot of Winter in gray tank top and black sweatpants while pumping gas with a makeup-free face and no bra. The Instagram was clearly a #mood, as Winter refernced in her caption: “Honestly the ONLY reason I’m posting this is because I’ve never seen a more accurate picture of myself.”

Though Winter’s picture wasn’t sexual in the slightest (she was pumping gas!), the 20-year-old’s Instagram was immediately flooded with perverts telling her that they could see her nipples in her braless outfit. Witnessing the harassment, Hyland, who plays Winter’s older sister on “Modern Family,” stepped in to shut the perverts down.

“To all the pervs commenting on this post?” she wrote. “GET OFFLINE AND GET BACK TO YOUR BLOWUP DOLL YA CREEPS!”

As for Winter, she had her own clap back to do after someone commented telling her she looked better before. “When you were perfect,” the commenter wrote. Given that the picture was that week, Winter put the commenter in his place. “this got taken of me two days ago,” she wrote back.

Apparently, Winter’s anti-paparazzi look has also inspired Hyland who recently instagrammed a paparazzi picture of her walking down the street in one of the most impressive RBFs we’ve seen.

Can the paps and pervs leave these ladies alone? Winter’s braless Instagram isn’t an invitation for inappropriate comments. Glad that her “Modern Family” sis had her back.