Sarah Hyland Shuts Down Thin-Shamers Who Told Her to ‘Eat Some Bread’

Let the record show: Sarah Hyland eats plenty of bread. After receiving DM after DM telling her to “eat some bread,” the 27-year-old actress took to her Instagram on Tuesday to shut down her body-shamers and let them know that her health and her eating habits are none of their business.

The Modern Family star responded to her body-shamers in a video on her Instagram story, in which she explained that she has been receiving several DMs recently, telling her to “eat some bread.” In typical Hyland fashion, the actress responded to her body-shamers with a hilarious speech, directing her critics to her boyfriend and Bachelorette alum Wells Adams who knows of her real bread-eating behavior.

“I’ve been reading some of your DMs and so many of you are like, ‘Girl, you fine but like, eat some bread!’” Hyland said. “So I would like to put in a request for anyone who is concerned about my bread consumption to send to Wells Adams, because he is the sole person who knows about how much bread I consume on a daily basis. Thanks! Love you, mean it, k bye.”

After viewing Hyland’s story, Adams took to his own Instagram to have some fun with the body-shaming situation. “Just saw Sarah’s story. Apparently there are concerns about how much bread she eats. I can vouch for her that she truly is—she’s not a carnivore, she’s a carbivore,” Adams said.

This isn’t the first time that Hyland has addressed criticism over her body. In February, she edited an Instagram caption to respond to those who called her “too skinny.” “In response to the negative comments on this post? I’d like to say 3 things… 1.) 🖕🏼2.) I looked amazing 3.) Even more importantly.. I FELT AMAZING and that’s all that matters 💁🏻‍♀️” she wrote. Likewise, in May 2017, Hyland responded to rumors that she was anorexic by revealing that she was struggling with health issues, which is why she was losing weight.

Though Hyland’s recent response to her body-shamers was humorous and lighthearted, we can understand how tiring it is to continue to defend your body and your health. No one knows her body better than Hyland, so stop telling people to “eat some bread” that you don’t know. If Hyland says that eats plenty of bread, who are we to doubt her?