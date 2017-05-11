Sarah Hyland Says Paparazzi Was “Digging” for Dirt on Ariel Winter

Ariel Winter may stir the pot with her Kardashian-inspired, cigar-smoking Instagram pics, but Sarah Hyland will not be partaking in the hate. No. The 26-year-old actress, who plays Winter’s on-screen sister on Modern Family, put the paparazzi in its place Wednesday when she called it out for trying to get her to shit-talk her costar.

“Paps at the airport trying to get me to talk shit about my girl @arielwinter1,” the Hyland wrote on Twitter. “Y’all digging for something you’re never gonna get.”

Winter quickly tweeted back “Love you,” and over 3,000 people have liked the public display of sisterly love. That might not be a paparazzi-worthy story, but it makes us happy.