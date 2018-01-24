The Internet Discovered That Saoirse Ronan Looks Identical to Young Meryl Streep

Saoirse Ronan and Meryl Streep might be going head to head at the Oscars this year, but in a previous life, they might’ve been closer than close. One Twitter user discovered that the 23-year-old “Lady Bird” star and her 68-year-old opponent are near-identical doppelgängers—if we went back in time 40-something years.

Twitter user Caroline Framke caught the internet’s attention when she posted a side-by-side photo of Ronan and a young, circa-1979 Streep. The women look uncannily similar, with sharp cheekbones, stick-straight blonde hair, pursed lips, and a HBIC gaze that could kill. Noticing the similarity, Framke petitioned for Ronan to play Streep in a biopic—something we second. “Can’t wait for Saoirse Ronan to break Meryl Streep’s Oscar nom record by starring in a Meryl Streep biopic,” she tweeted.

The Streep pictur Framke included was from the actress’s 1979 film, “Manhattan,” when she was around 30 years old—seven years older than Ronan is now. After Framke’s tweet went viral, several users echoed the similarity in her mentions, while others argued that only Streep can play Streep. (Fair enough.)

While Ronan and Streep aren’t dead ringers for each other, there’s no denying their similarity. Guess we’ll just have to wait for the Streep Lifetime biopic to see if the industry agrees.