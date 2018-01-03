Sam Smith on Embracing His Stretch Marks and No Longer Weighing Himself ‘Every Day’

Sam Smith might be used to singing in front of sold-out stadiums across the world, but he wasn’t always this confident. In an interview with V magazine, the 25-year-old singer opened up about how, early on in his career, he developed an “obsessive” relationship with his body and looking more thin.

Smith revealed that when he was shooting his first music videos, he would “obsessively” look at himself in the mirror, pull at waist, and weigh himself to see if his body changed. “When I was shooting my first music videos, I just wasn’t happy with the way I looked, so I was trying to control the way the camera moved,” Smith said. “I got a bit obsessive. I was constantly looking in the mirror, pinching my waist, weighing myself every day.”

Though Smith didn’t dive deeper into his journey to body acceptance, he admitted that he is in a better place with his body today. “I’ve gotten to a place where I really love my stretch marks and I just enjoy my body,” Smith said.

But that doesn’t mean that Smith doesn’t still face insecurities. He acknowledged that body confidence is a work in progress and that he will always have an issue with certain parts of his body. “My body image is always going to be an issue,” he said.

We commend Smith for speaking out about his body insecurities and admitting that body confidence is an every day process.