Salma Hayek Debuted a Fresh Lob—Cut by Her 11-Year-Old Daughter

When it comes to haircuts, stars have their usual roster of celebrity-favorite hairstylists. Jen Atkin, Justine Marjan, Chris Appleton, etc. But not Salma Hayek. For the 52-year-old actor, her glam squad runs in the family—so much so that she let her 11-year-old daughter cut her hair into a lob.
For her daughter’s 11th birthday, Hayek allowed her to cut her hair. She documented the process in a video on her Instagram, which shows Valentina chopping off a huge chunk of her mom’s back-length hair. The video continues with Valentina continuing to snip her mom’s hair until Hayek is left with chic, wavy lob that falls right beneath her shoulders.
“Happy birthday 🎂🎈🎁 Valentina. You are so awesome and handy too! Thank you for cutting my hair! I love you more than love itself,” Hayek captioned the video, followed by the same caption in spanish: “Feliz cumpleaños mi niña hermosa, eres lo máximo y súper talentosa! Gracias por cortarme el pelo. Te amo más que al amor 💕.”
Judging from Hayek’s final result, her preteen daughter clearly has talent. Looks like Hayek knows where to go for her next trim.