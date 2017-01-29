StyleCaster
Every Single Red Carpet Look from the 2017 SAG Awards

Every Single Red Carpet Look from the 2017 SAG Awards

by
Every Single Red Carpet Look from the 2017 SAG Awards
Photo: STYLECASTER / Getty

It’s that special time of the year—awards season is officially here again, and we couldn’t be more excited. With a sharp eye on the SAG Awards red carpet tonight, we’ve been looking forward all week to see what Naomie Harris, Taraji P. HensonBrie LarsonJanelle Monáe, and Octavia Spencer wear tonight—and those are just the women presenters. (They’re joined by Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali, Lucas Hedges, and Viggo Mortensen; there is no host.)

The Screen Actors Guild Awards are relatively new—this is only their 23rd consecutive year, in comparison to the Oscars (this will be their 89th year) or the Golden Globes (this was their 74th year). Keep in mind that a big difference here is that actors who are up for awards tonight at the SAGs are all nominated and voted for by other actors—for example, there’s no “best picture” award, though there is an award for “outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.”

ICYMI, Moonlight, Fences, Hidden Figures, Manchester by the Sea, and Caption Fantastic are all up for awards tonight—no La La Land in sight (though Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling are both nominated for best actor awards). Ahead, find all of the looks on the red carpet at the SAG Awards at Shrine Auditorium in L.A. tonight, updated in real time.

1 of 65
Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi
Photo: Getty
Emma Stone
Emma Stone
Photo: Getty
Sophia Bush
Sophia Bush
Photo: Getty
Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner
Photo: Getty
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington
Photo: Getty
Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst
Photo: Getty
Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams
Photo: Getty
Brie Larson
Brie Larson
Photo: Getty
Amy Adams
Amy Adams
Photo: Getty
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson
Photo: Getty
Evan Rachel Wood
Evan Rachel Wood
Photo: Getty
Rashida Jones
Rashida Jones
Photo: Getty
Gina Rodriguez
Gina Rodriguez
Photo: Getty
Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson
Photo: Getty
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae
Photo: Getty
Taylor Schilling
Taylor Schilling
Photo: Getty
Bryce Dallas Howard
Bryce Dallas Howard
Photo: Getty
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen
Photo: Getty
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson
Photo: Getty
Danielle Brooks
Danielle Brooks
Photo: Getty
Winona Ryder
Winona Ryder
Photo: Getty
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman
Photo: Getty
Thandie Newton
Thandie Newton
Photo: Getty
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara
Photo: Getty
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown
Photo: Getty
Julie Bowen
Julie Bowen
Photo: Getty
Uzo Aduba
Uzo Aduba
Photo: Getty
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Photo: Getty
Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco
Photo: Getty
Ariel Winter
Ariel Winter
Photo: Getty
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Photo: Getty
Michelle Dockery
Michelle Dockery
Photo: Getty
Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt
Photo: Getty
Maisie Williams
Maisie Williams
Photo: Getty
Octavia Spencer
Octavia Spencer
Photo: Getty
Claire Foy
Claire Foy
Photo: Getty
Samira Wiley
Samira Wiley
Photo: Getty
Laura Carmichael
Laura Carmichael
Photo: Getty
Felicity Huffman
Felicity Huffman
Photo: Getty
Angela Sarafyan
Angela Sarafyan
Photo: Getty
Ryan Michelle Bathe
Ryan Michelle Bathe
Photo: Getty
Mamrie Hart
Mamrie Hart
Photo: Getty
Annalise Basso
Annalise Basso
Photo: Getty
Anna Chlumsky
Anna Chlumsky
Photo: Getty
Judith Light
Judith Light
Photo: Getty
Gretchen Mol
Gretchen Mol
Photo: Getty
Jessica Pimentel
Jessica Pimentel
Photo: Getty
Maggie Siff
Maggie Siff
Photo: Getty
Kathryn Hahn
Kathryn Hahn
Photo: Getty
Kimiko Glenn
Kimiko Glenn
Photo: Getty
Angela Kinsey
Angela Kinsey
Photo: Getty
Gwendoline Christie
Gwendoline Christie
Photo: Getty
Taryn Manning
Taryn Manning
Photo: Getty
Shannon Purser
Shannon Purser
Photo: Getty
Lea DeLaria
Lea DeLaria
Photo: Getty
Alia Shawkat
Alia Shawkat
Photo: Getty
Diane Guerrero
Diane Guerrero
Photo: Getty
Dascha Polanco
Dascha Polanco
Photo: Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross
Photo: Getty
Amanda Peet
Amanda Peet
Photo: Getty
Mayim Bialik
Mayim Bialik
Photo: Getty
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek
Photo: Getty
Viola Davis
Viola Davis
Photo: Getty
Ellie Kemper
Ellie Kemper
Photo: Getty
Rebecca Romijn
Rebecca Romijn
Photo: Getty

