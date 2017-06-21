Ryan Gosling Has a Doppleganger and You Definitely Know Him

Joining the ranks of Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and endless other celebrity doppelgangers, Ryan Gosling has his own look-alike on his trail—and you actually might know him.

Before you get too excited that there are two Ryan Goslings in the world (if only we were so lucky), the 36-year-old actor’s twin was only his twin 30-something years ago. But who is this mystery man who looks so much like our beloved rom-com star? Well, believe it or not, but it’s actually Alec Baldwin. (We’ll wait for you to pick up your jaw off the floor.)

Yup. Back in the day, the 59-year-old “30 Rock” star was a dead ringer for the blonde-haired, blue-eyed heartthrob. How do we know? Well, because of some trusty sleuths on the Internet, of course. And like the rest of the Internet, we’re rightfully freaking out.

The young Alec picture spreading around seems to be from a photoshoot in 1985 for his TV show, “Knot’s Landing.” (If that title doesn’t sound like a Ryan Gosling movie, we don’t know what does.)

While the two don’t seem to have a lot in common other than their similar hair and eye colors and the fact that they’re both actors, we’d still love to see Alec and Ryan do something together in the future. (A father-and-son SNL sketch, perhaps?) @Hollywood gods, make it happen.