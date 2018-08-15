The New Tiny Home Trend That’s Going to Give You Major Wanderlust

If you’ve ever eyed tiny homes with curiosity or longed for a nomadic life, there’s a new tiny home trend that’s going to make you want to take off on epic adventures. Imagine having a perfectly Instagrammable home, never being tied to a single place and having the option to go off the grid. What are we talking about? Gorgeously remodeled RVs, vans and Airstreams.

It turns out RVs aren’t just for retirees and folks who can turn a blind eye to interior disarray. More people are converting older recreational vehicles into design-forward, functional tiny houses. Honestly, the insides of these small spaces are more gorgeously modern than a lot of apartments—and if you’re from a big city, they might even seem more spacious.

Many of these RVs have been DIY’ed by their owners, which means you could totally learn how to do it too. It’s going to be hard not to hit the road after seeing these spaces.

