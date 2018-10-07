19 Royal Family Members You Need to Follow on Instagram

Wouldn’t it have been amazing if Prince William had an Instagram when he was a teenager? Though iPhones and Instagram weren’t available then and most of the British royal family aren’t even allowed to have their own social media accounts, it’s fun to day dream, isn’t it? But there are more royals than just Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and some of them do have public Instagrams, so now the whole world has access to what a day-in-the-life of a prince, princess, queen and more is like.

A fair warning should be issued: Scrolling through their feeds might induce FOMO to events you were never invited to. These royals go to fashion weeks, jump off yachts, party with Paris Hilton, but they also lead semi-regular lives. They hang out with friends, lounge by the pool and love dogs.

Click through the slideshow to add more royals, besides Queen Bey, to your Instagram feed.