19 Royal Family Members You Need to Follow on Instagram

Wouldn’t it have been amazing if Prince William had an Instagram when he was a teenager? Though iPhones and Instagram weren’t available then and most of the British royal family aren’t even allowed to have their own social media accounts, it’s fun to day dream, isn’t it? But there are more royals than just Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and some of them do have public Instagrams, so now the whole world has access to what a day-in-the-life of a prince, princess, queen and more is like.
A fair warning should be issued: Scrolling through their feeds might induce FOMO to events you were never invited to. These royals go to fashion weeks, jump off yachts, party with Paris Hilton, but they also lead semi-regular lives. They hang out with friends, lounge by the pool and love dogs.
Click through the slideshow to add more royals, besides Queen Bey, to your Instagram feed.
Lady Kitty Spencer
Spencer is Princess Diana's niece and a cousin to Princes William and Harry. The 27-year-old English model is a favorite for Dolce & Gabbana's shows and campaigns. Her Instagram features her partying with friends in London, partnering with luxury brands, charity efforts and backstage at photoshoots.
Photo:
Instagram @kitty.spencer.
Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark
The only daughter of Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece, Olympia is America-born. She had an epic 21st birthday last year in the U.K. complete with lavish headpieces and Gucci platform sneakers. Her cousin is Talita von Fürstenberg (Diane von Fürstenberg's granddaughter), and she lives in NYC (when she's not jetting around the world). Her Instagram chronicles her walking in fashion shows, recent photo shoots, vacationing around the Mediterranean and her family.
Photo:
Instagram @olympiagreece.
Princess Eugenie of York
The princess is a member of the British family; her grandmother is Queen Elizabeth II. Her wedding is also this year, on October 12. The 28-year-old royal just joined Instagram earlier this year, but already has a number of snapss cataloging official princess duties, throwback photos, pictures with her sister Princess Beatrice of York and a funny video from Friends.
Photo:
Instagram @pincesseugenie.
Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece and Denmark
The 19-year-old prince is the eldest son of Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece. The Georgetown student's Instagram features a lot of pictures of his family, him and friends at the racetrack, a recent trip to the Bahamas and casually kissing Paris Hilton on the cheek.
Photo:
Instagram @alexiosgreece.
Prince Achileas-Andreas of Greece and Denmark
Olympia and Alexios's younger brother, Achileas, is 18 years old. On his Instagram, you can find him hanging with friends, celebrating his birthday on a boat in Greece and appearing in photoshoots with his siblings.
Photo:
Instagram @achi_of_greece.
Pauline Grace Maguy Ducruet
Ducruet is the daughter of Princess Stéphanie of Monaco. The 24-year-old fashion enthusiast just finished the fashion month circuit, and her Instagram is full of pics of her outside the Valentino show in Paris, attending the Tom Ford show in NYC and celebrating France's World Cup win.
Photo:
Instagram @paulinedcrt.
Princess Talita Natasha von Fürstenberg
The 19-year-old, America-born princess's grandfather was a member of the German aristocratic family. Her grandmother is designer Diane von Fürstenberg. She's currently studying at Georgetown University in Washington D.C. On her Instagram, you can find videos of her in a DVF campaign, photos of her relaxing in the Hamptons, partying in the south of France and Mykonos and attending operas.
Photo:
Instagram @talitavon.
Marius Borg Høiby
Technically, he's not royal because his mom (Crown Princess Mette-Marit) married Crown Prince Haakon of Norway when Høiby was four years old. However, he's still the son of a princess and a step-son of a prince, so he's very royal-adjacent. The 21-year-old kind-of-royal posts pretty normal photos of him with his girlfriend, at the Paul Smith wall in L.A., hanging out with friends, skating, surfing and skiing.
Photo:
Instagram @marius_borg.
Queen Rania of Jordan
Queen Rania Al-Abdullah of Jordan may be one of the most fashionable royals in the world. The 48-year-old queen posts to her 4.8-million-plus Instagram followers about official meetings and duties, her family and her humanitarian efforts.
Photo:
Instagram @queenrania.
Prince Mateen of Brunei
Prince Abdul Mateen is the 10th child of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. He is 27 years old, and his Instagram is full of official duties, lots of polo matches, him jumping off of yachts and climbing palm trees.
Photo:
Instagram @tmski.
Arthur Chatto
The 19 year old is the grandson of Queen Elizabeth's sister, Princess Margaret. Chatto posts photos on his Instagram of him diving, working out, attending the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, ice-climbing and, of course, taking shirtless selfies.
Photo:
Instagram @artchatto.
Samuel Chatto
The older brother of Arthur, Samuel also attended the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The 22 year old posts photos of him making pottery, traveling to Petra and wandering on the seaside. His captions are also long and emoji-filled, which make him so fun to follow.
Photo:
Instagram @samchatto.
HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II of Jordan
His Royal Highness is the heir to King Abdullah II of Jordan, and he's only 24 years old. His mother is Queen Rania of Jordan, and he has over a million followers on Instagram, where he shares photos of his royal appearances, family, soccer skills and meeting with Prince William.
Photo:
Instagram @alhusseinjo.
Camille Gottlieb
The 20-year-old monarch is Grace Kelly's granddaughter and looks a lot like her grandmother. Gottlieb posts on Instagram to her 54.6 thousand followers. Her photos include shots of her visiting Russia, partying with friends in Monte-Carlo, flying on private jets and lounging by the pool.
Photo:
Instagram @camillerosegottlieb.
Dubai Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum
The 35-year-old sheikh is popularly known as Fazza. He has an impressive 6.6 million Instagram followers, and he posts selfies, photos of official duties, throwbacks, snaps of animals (he's a known animal lover!) and pictures of him swimming with sharks.
Photo:
Instagram @faz3.
Prince Carl-Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden
This good-looking, royal couple got married in 2015, and they now have two children. The princess is 33 years old and her prince is 39 years old. Their joint Instagram account features official visits and adorable kid pictures.
Photo:
Instagram @pinsparet.
HSH Princess Charlene
The royal's Instagram bio reads, "The Palace of Monaco shares the life and work of Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene." The 40-year-old, Zimbabwean-South-African princess—and former Olympic swimmer—has two children with Prince Albert II. Her account is filled with photos of her family, supporting national sports teams and attending fancy galas.
Photo:
Instagram @hshprincesscharlene
Marie-Chantal, Crown Princess of Greece
Her husband is the heir apparent to the defunct throne of Greece, as the monarchy was abolished in 1973. She is the mother of five, including Maria-Olympia, Alexios and Achileas-Andreas. Her Instagram includes photos of her hanging out with friends in NYC, campaigns for her namesake luxury childrenswear line and family.
Photo:
Instagram @mariechantal22.
HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur
His Highness is a member of the former ruling family of Jaipur State in present-day Rajasthan, India. The 20 year old notably took Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's daughter Ava to the Bal des Debutantes in Paris last year. The royal's Instagram features pictures of him playing polo, accepting GQ India's award for Most Stylish Man of the Year 2018 and appearing on covers of magazines.
Photo:
Instagram @pachojaipur.