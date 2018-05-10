Royal Wedding Traditions Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Have to Follow

It’s no secret that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren’t exactly the most traditional royal couple. From the many times that Meghan has broken royal beauty and fashion protocol (i.e., messy bun, mismatched earrings, pantyhose-less legs) to the couple’s nontraditional love itself (the importance of Meghan’s becoming the royal family’s first non-white member isn’t lost on many), Meghan and Harry were born to go against the grain.
Though we already know that Meghan and Harry will break a few royal wedding traditions (don’t expect fruitcake at their reception), there are many decades-old rules that we won’t know whether or not they adhere to until the two walk down the aisle. Find out the royal traditions that Meghan and Harry will have to follow ahead, and keep score on how many you see on May 19.
No Cell Phones Will Be Allowed
Fans expecting to watch the royal wedding on Instagram live are out of luck. According to a seven-page attendees' guide obtained by the Daily Mail, royal wedding guests (looking at you, Priyanka Chopra and Victoria Beckham) will have to surrender their phones and cameras before wedding festivities begin. "All guests will be asked to surrender mobile telephones … and any devices used for image capture," the guide states. So much for selfies with the bride.
No Bathroom Breaks During the Ceremony
Wedding guests will need to hold their pee until after Meghan and Harry say I do. According to an attendees' guide obtained by the Daily Mail, restrooms will be closed off to guests once the wedding ceremony begins, leaving them only a couple hours to relieve themselves before the main event.
"Guests are advised that there are very limited toilet facilities in St George’s Chapel, but these are available for guests’ use between 9am and 11am at which point this facility will become restricted for the duration of the service," the guide states.
The Bride's Bouquet Must Include Myrtle
Though Harry and Meghan have revealed the flowers that they will use to decorate St George's chapel, Kensington Palace has remained tight-lipped on the flowers that Meghan will include in her bridal bouquet. Since Queen Victoria's wedding in 1840, each royal bride has carried a sprig of myrtle in her bouquet. Per tradition, the plant comes from Queen Victoria's 170-year-old garden, so this is a centuries-old tradition that Meghan will likely follow.
The Royal Couple Must Ride in a Horse-Drawn Carriage
For the past 100-something years, royal couples traveled to and from their wedding ceremony in a gilded open carriage named the 1902 State Landau. In the case of rain, royal couples traveled in a glass coach. Though there's a high chance that Meghan and Harry will take a ride in the horse-drawn vehicles, the tradition was recently broken by Prince William and Kate Middleton, who chose to roll up at Westminster Abbey in a repaired Rolls-Royce, instead of a carriage. Harry's parents, Princess Diana and Prince Charles, were the last couple to use the carriage for a royal wedding.
"As royal newlyweds leave the wedding ceremony they take a ride to the reception in a horse-drawn carriage. The British royal family rides in the State Landau, a 1902 gilded open carriage. In case of rain, a Glass Coach would be used instead," Anne Chertoff, WeddingWire trend and royal expert, told InStyle.
Female Guests Must Wear Hats
There's a reason that Priyanka Chopra is freaking out so much over her royal wedding outfit. According to tradition, female guests must wear hats to the royal wedding ceremony. The tradition dates back to the 1950s, when British women, including royals, rarely showed their hair in public, according to the BBC. Now, hats are usually reserved for formal events as a sign of respect.
"Up until the 1950s ladies were very seldom seen without a hat, as it was not considered 'the thing' for ladies to show their hair in public," Diana Mather, royal etiquette expert, told the BBC. "But all that has changed, and hats are now reserved for more formal occasions."
The Groom Must Wear a Military Uniform
Unlike other weddings, a simple black-and-white tuxedo won't do for Prince Harry's nuptials. Per tradition, royal grooms must wear British military uniforms, so you can expect Harry to don his sashes and medals from his time in the Army Air Corps. The tradition was started by Prince Albert, Queen Victoria's husband, in 1840.
No Shellfish at the Reception
Fortunately for Prince Harry, there will be no oyster-shucking at his wedding. (But look how much fun he's having in this picture.) According to an age-old tradition, shellfish—which includes crab, lobster, and a wedding favorite, shrimp cocktail—will be off the royal menu due to its high chance of leading to food poisoning. Queen Elizabeth is also reportedly anti-garlic, so there's a shot that the pungent seasoning will also be left off guests' dinner plates.
The Bride Must Wear a Tiara
What's a royal wedding without a crown? Per tradition, brides must wear a tiara for the ceremony. However, the real question is which tiara will Meghan fashion to her head? Will it be one of Princess Diana's favorites? Or will it be something else from the Queen's collection?
The Bride's Dress Must Be White and with Lace
Since Queen Victoria's wedding in 1840, royal brides have only worn white wedding dresses. Considering that white is signature color for weddings in general, the rule doesn't seem that strict. However, there is one more royal wedding dress rule. In later years, it has also been customary for brides to wear lace with their wedding dresses, so that can give you a fuzzy idea what Meghan will walk down the aisle in.
The Wedding Rings Must Be Made with Welsh Gold
Harry can't walk into any jeweler for Meghan's wedding ring. According to tradition, royal wedding rings are made with a specific gold from Clogau St. David's mine in Bontddu in North Wales. The tradition began in 1923 when the Queen Mother wed King George VI. Considering that there is only one gram of the original nugget left, we're going to assume that this isn't a tradition that Meghan and Harry will pass up.
