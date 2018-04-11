StyleCaster
Share

What the British Royal Family Looks Like, Now and Then

What's hot
StyleCaster

What the British Royal Family Looks Like, Now and Then

by
2 Shares
British Royal Family
20 Start slideshow
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER/Getty Images

The British royal family has been around for decades, and its fan base spans from historians who can trace back to the earliest members and seniors who remember Queen Elizabeth II’s golden days to millennials who are infatuated with Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s style. The family has become such an integral part of popular culture, it can be easy to forget that they have been in the spotlight since the day they were born.

MORE: 13 Royal Rules Meghan Markle Will Have to Follow

Although we know what Princes William and Harry look like these days, the images of them as little boys frolicking around Kensington Palace grow fuzzier every year. Let’s take a look back at some early photos of living members (and a soon-to-be member!) of the British royal family to get an idea of how they’ve grown (and how technology has evolved). See what the British royal family looks like now and then.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II

Year: ~1955

Age: ~29

 

Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II

Year: 2018

Age: 91

Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry
Prince Harry

Year: 1985

Age: 8 months

 

Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry
Prince Harry

Year: 2018

Age: 33

Photo: Getty Images
Prince William
Prince William

Year: 1984

Age: 2

Photo: Getty Images
Prince William
Prince William

Year: 2018

Age: 35

Photo: Getty Images
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton

Year: 2005

Age: 23

Photo: Getty Images
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton

Year: 2018

Age: 36

Photo: Getty Images
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle

Year: 2005

Age: 24

Photo: Getty Images
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle

Year: 2018

Age: 36

Photo: Getty Images
Prince Charles
Prince Charles

Year: ~1972

Age: ~23

Photo: Getty Images
Prince Charles
Prince Charles

Year: 2018

Age: 69

Photo: Getty Images
Prince Phillip
Prince Phillip

Year: 1982

Age: 65

Photo: Getty Images
Prince Phillip
Prince Phillip

Year: 2018

Age: 96

Photo: Getty Images
Princess Anne
Princess Anne

Year: ~1970

Age: ~20

Photo: Getty Images
Princess Anne
Princess Anne

Year: 2018

Age: 67

Photo: Getty Images
Prince Edward
Prince Edward

Year: 1985

Age: 21

Photo: Getty Images
Prince Edward
Prince Edward

Year: 2018

Age: 54

Photo: Getty Images
Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew

Year: ~1979

Age: ~19

Photo: Getty Images
Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew

Year: 2018

Age: 58

Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

30 Gorgeous Messy Buns You Only Wish You Could Pull Off

30 Gorgeous Messy Buns You Only Wish You Could Pull Off
  • Queen Elizabeth II
  • Queen Elizabeth II
  • Prince Harry
  • Prince Harry
  • Prince William
  • Prince William
  • Kate Middleton
  • Kate Middleton
  • Meghan Markle
  • Meghan Markle
  • Prince Charles
  • Prince Charles
  • Prince Phillip
  • Prince Phillip
  • Princess Anne
  • Princess Anne
  • Prince Edward
  • Prince Edward
  • Prince Andrew
  • Prince Andrew
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share