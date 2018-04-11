The British royal family has been around for decades, and its fan base spans from historians who can trace back to the earliest members and seniors who remember Queen Elizabeth II’s golden days to millennials who are infatuated with Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s style. The family has become such an integral part of popular culture, it can be easy to forget that they have been in the spotlight since the day they were born.

Although we know what Princes William and Harry look like these days, the images of them as little boys frolicking around Kensington Palace grow fuzzier every year. Let’s take a look back at some early photos of living members (and a soon-to-be member!) of the British royal family to get an idea of how they’ve grown (and how technology has evolved). See what the British royal family looks like now and then.