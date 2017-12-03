Seven Royal Family Dress Code Rules You Probably Didn’t Know About

By now, everyone and their moms likely knows who the British royal family is, but what goes on inside their well-guarded, iron-gated castle is still a huge mystery. We know Queen Elizabeth, we watched Prince William and Kate Middleton get married, and we were there when Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle, but a lot of what makes the royal family so intriguing is that they’re an elusive, unreachable group with tons of well-kept secrets. (Don’t expect “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”-style show with The Queen anytime soon.)

One of the secrets we’re dying to know about is the rhyme and reason behind some of the royal family’s most talked-about outfits. Yes, we’re talking about the royal family dress code. Because we couldn’t just waltz inside Kate Middleton’s closet or talk to a royal family stylist ourselves, we scrounged up seven rules (from U.K. sources like The Sun and BBC) that give us a glimpse into what the royal family is thinking when they walk into their closets every morning.

From why you’ll never see Meghan Markle in colored nail polish again to the reason you’ll never catch Prince George wearing shorts, here is your inside look to the royal family dress code.