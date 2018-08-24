Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Opens Up About Her Adult Acne, #MeToo Modeling Experiences

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley might be a model, but she wants people to know that her skin is far from flawless. The 31-year-old recently got real about her struggle with adult acne in an interview with PorterEdit, where she also opened up about her #MeToo experiences in the modeling industry and how she often felt “unprotected.”

Though Huntington-Whiteley struggled with her skin growing up, her acne reached an all-time high after she gave birth to her son, Jack, in 2017 and started breaking out more often. Despite her clear skin during her pregnancy, Huntington-Whiteley’s adult acne became too much to control, which is when she sought the help of Dr. Harold Lancer (a celebrity dermatologist who’s also worked with stars, such as Victoria Beckham and Kim Kardashian) who assisted in clearing her skin but not entirely.

“I’ve never had perfect skin, but throughout the pregnancy it couldn’t have been better,” Huntington-Whiteley said. “They say boys bring out your beauty and girls steal it! Six months after [the birth] the acne started. It’s sort of a depressing thing, so mortifying. I’m following [skin specialist] Dr Lancer’s advice, so it’s a work in progress.”

The former Victoria’s Secret angel also opened up about her #MeToo experiences in the modeling industry. She recalled conversations with her agents where she was told to model for a photographer in private, knowing that she might be in danger. “The sort of conversations that often took place were, ‘Well, he might want to take some photographs of you at his house and it might be a bit sexy so, you know, if you’re happy to go along…'” Huntington-Whiteley said. “Almost like the looser you were and the more rock ’n’ roll you were about things, then that was the way to be.”

Though she didn’t realize it at the time, Huntington-Whiteley later learned that she was being taken advantage of by her agents who were looking to make money off of her without caring what happens behind closed doors. She wants her experience to be a message to other models to find agents whom they trust and have a bond with. “Looking back now, there were a lot of instances where you were unprotected and that really starts with the agents, as people who take a huge commission from young women,” she said. “I have to scratch my head at times and ask what they’re doing.”