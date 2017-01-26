15 Rose Gold Engagement Rings We’re Obsessed With

As far as things you’ll wear forever go, an engagement ring is a pretty big deal. And while you certainly don’t want to be tempted to give into a fleeting trend for something as permanent as a wedding band, you still want the symbolic piece of jewelry to feel like, well, you. Or, you know, your significant other, if you’re the one getting on bended knee and all.

That said, rose gold is just as timeless as silver and yellow gold, but the subtle pink tinge offers a hint of distinction that some brides-to-be crave—and it looks great on just about every skin tone. Ahead, we rounded up 15 rose gold engagement rings from brands like Anna Sheffield, Lauren Wolfe, Kat Kim, and Mejuri that’ll set yours apart from the cookie-cutter styles. Our favorites below!