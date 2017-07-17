Rooney Mara Just Chopped Her Hair into the Coolest Messy Faux Hawk

When you think of Rooney Mara, you think of “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” “Carol,” or whatever other critically acclaimed indie she’s a part of these days. Of all things that come to mind, hairspo is probably on the lower end of that list. Well, that’s all about to change because the 32-year-old just chopped her hair into the coolest messy faux that you’re going to want to cop ASAP.

While the Oscar-nominated actress sported some sick gelled-up faux hawks in “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” the looks weren’t exactly wearable for everyday. (Unless you’re a super badass private investigator fending for her life.) That’s where Mara’s new look comes in. Instead of walking around with a skyscraper-tall stick-straight spikes, Mara’s toned the down the look into the most easygoing straight-out-of-bed faux hawk we’ve seen in a long time.

The actress debuted the look in a recent photoshoot for Empire magazine in which she sported a tousled jet black faux hawk. (We can’t be confident on the exact color as the photoshoot’s in black and white, but if we know Mara, it’s likely black as night.) The mastermind behind Mara’s new drool-worthy faux hawk is celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel who has worked on the heads of A-listers like Reese Witherspoon, Emma Watson, and Anne Hathaway.

Given that Mara’s completely off the grid social media-wise (how?!), we can’t be sure on how long she’s had this look either. Though the last time we saw her, at the Cannes Film Festival in May, she was sporting super slick short reddish brown hair. (Her natural color, we’re guessing from the shade of her sister, Kate.)

Regardless of where Mara’s faux hawk came from, we’re glad it’s here now. She may be big in the awards circuit, but Rooney’s slowly shaping up to be a mega hair fave as well.