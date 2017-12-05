StyleCaster
21 Robe-Inspired Dresses and Tops That Basically Let You Wear Pajamas to Work

21 Robe-Inspired Dresses and Tops That Basically Let You Wear Pajamas to Work

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Robe-Inspired Dresses and Tops
Photo: Getty Images

Your wildest dreams are coming true, ladies. Pajamas are now work-appropriate. Okay, so not technically, but robe-inspired dresses and tops are trending hard right now, meaning you can wear clothes that feel like pajamas and have a similar style—but are so much chicer than what you’re schlub around in during a Sunday hangover.

These robe-inspired dresses and tops are wrap-style, featuring belts or knots to fasten across your midsection to make sure your outfit stays closed (with maybe an alluring peek of leg under a dress every now and then). If the tie is all you’re counting on to make sure your outfit doesn’t come undone, it’s smartest to wear some sort of a body suit, tank top, or slip underneath as a precaution.

Need some robe-inspired styling inspo? Ahead, we collected some of our favorite street style looks, plus a few robe-inspired dresses and tops to shop now.

1 of 21
Robe Tops and Dresses
Photo: Getty
Robe Tops and Dresses: Nasty Gal Girl You're So Together satin top

Nasty Gal Girl You're So Together satin top, $25 at Nasty Gal

Robe Tops and Dresses: From Brussels with Love

From Brussels with Love

Robe Tops and Dresses: Free People So So Chic Romper

Free People So So Chic Romper, $128 at Free People

Robe Tops and Dresses: Haute Instinct

Haute Instinct

Robe Tops and Dresses: MISA Los Angeles Selina Velvet Dress

MISA Los Angeles Selina Velvet Dress, $268 at MISA Los Angeles

Robe Tops and Dresses:
Photo: Getty
Robe Tops and Dresses: Forever 21 ruffle velvet wrap dress

Forever 21 ruffle velvet wrap dress, $48 at Forever 21

Robe Tops and Dresses: Enny Oh!

Enny Oh!

Robe Tops and Dresses: Nasty Gal Soft Touch velvet wrap top

Nasty Gal Soft Touch velvet wrap top, $50 at Nasty Gal

Robe Tops and Dresses:
Photo: Getty
Robe Tops and Dresses: Lulus Romantic Moves Burgundy velvet long sleeve romper

Lulus Romantic Moves Burgundy velvet long sleeve romper, $58 at Lulus

Robe Tops and Dresses: Style Sense Moments

Style Sense Moments

Robe Tops and Dresses: Nasty Gal Love Like Ghosts velvet wrap dress

Nasty Gal Love Like Ghosts velvet wrap dress, $90 at Nasty Gal

Robe Tops and Dresses: Couturezilla

Couturezilla

Robe Tops and Dresses: Lulus Ain't It Grand olive green romper

Lulus Ain't It Grand olive green romper, $49 at Lulus

Robe Tops and Dresses: Big Hair Loud Mouth

Big Hair Loud Mouth

Robe Tops and Dresses: Nasty Gal I'll Tie Something New satin dress

Nasty Gal I'll Tie Something New satin dress, $56 at Nasty Gal

Robe Tops and Dresses: Foots in Boots

Foots in Boots

Robe Tops and Dresses: Nasty Gal Split Ways wrap dress

Nasty Gal Split Ways wrap dress, $50 at Nasty Gal

Robe Tops and Dresses: Look the Other Way

Look the Other Way

