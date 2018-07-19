StyleCaster
Thanks to Rita Ora, We’re Only Wearing Metallic-on-Metallic Swim Ensembles Now

Thanks to Rita Ora, We’re Only Wearing Metallic-on-Metallic Swim Ensembles Now

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Thanks to Rita Ora, We’re Only Wearing Metallic-on-Metallic Swim Ensembles Now
Photo: Pier Marco Tacca/Redferns.

I rarely look cute at the pool. I invest in, like, one cute bathing suit, and wear that all summer long. No accessories. No jewelry. Just me, my bathing suit and my favorite pair of $10 sunglasses. Together, we get the job done—but that job is rarely worthy of a post on Instagram.

Rita Ora, on the other hand, looks incredible at the pool—at least, according to a couple recent social media posts. Yesterday, Ora took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of herself at the pool. And today, she returned to her Instagram Story to share a video of herself on a yacht.

In both posts, she’s wearing a bright, metallic bikini and a pair of equally metallic tiny sunnies. (It should be noted that she’s wearing different bikinis and sunglasses in each photo.)

img 2752 Thanks to Rita Ora, We’re Only Wearing Metallic on Metallic Swim Ensembles Now

Instagram/@ritaora.

img 2766 Thanks to Rita Ora, We’re Only Wearing Metallic on Metallic Swim Ensembles Now

Instagram/@ritaora.

Like I said, I’m rarely swayed by trends when it comes to swimwear. (I opt for something timeless and practical and wear it the hell out.) But Ora’s metallic-on-metallic ensemble might just have me changing my ways—which is why I perused the internet to dig up a ton of other adorable metallic bikinis for you to shop.

Because seriously, it’s still gonna be warm for another month and a half—might as well buy one a shiny-AF bikini now and wear it to the pool, beach or yacht (if that’s your situation) for the handful of hot, hot weeks we have left.

1 of 11
STYLECASTER | 11 Metallic Swimsuits to Wear to the Pool Before Summer Ends

Metallic strappy string bikini bottoms, $7 at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21.
STYLECASTER | 11 Metallic Swimsuits to Wear to the Pool Before Summer Ends

Mykonos top, $86 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | 11 Metallic Swimsuits to Wear to the Pool Before Summer Ends

Moto paneled bikini bottom, $21 at Dolls Kill

Photo: Dolls Kill.
STYLECASTER | 11 Metallic Swimsuits to Wear to the Pool Before Summer Ends

Green shimmer triangle top, $35 at Doll

Photo: Doll.
STYLECASTER | 11 Metallic Swimsuits to Wear to the Pool Before Summer Ends

Oseree metallic bikini, $188 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | 11 Metallic Swimsuits to Wear to the Pool Before Summer Ends

Metallic strappy string bikini bottoms, $9 at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21.
STYLECASTER | 11 Metallic Swimsuits to Wear to the Pool Before Summer Ends

Gigi bikini top, $51 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | 11 Metallic Swimsuits to Wear to the Pool Before Summer Ends

Metallic ultra high leg bikini bottoms, $20 at Express

Photo: Express.
STYLECASTER | 11 Metallic Swimsuits to Wear to the Pool Before Summer Ends

Metallic high-cut bikini bottoms, $6 at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21.
STYLECASTER | 11 Metallic Swimsuits to Wear to the Pool Before Summer Ends

Women's metallic bralette bikini top, $18 at Target

Photo: Target.
STYLECASTER | 11 Metallic Swimsuits to Wear to the Pool Before Summer Ends

Sport halter top, $106 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.

