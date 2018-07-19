Thanks to Rita Ora, We’re Only Wearing Metallic-on-Metallic Swim Ensembles Now

I rarely look cute at the pool. I invest in, like, one cute bathing suit, and wear that all summer long. No accessories. No jewelry. Just me, my bathing suit and my favorite pair of $10 sunglasses. Together, we get the job done—but that job is rarely worthy of a post on Instagram.

Rita Ora, on the other hand, looks incredible at the pool—at least, according to a couple recent social media posts. Yesterday, Ora took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of herself at the pool. And today, she returned to her Instagram Story to share a video of herself on a yacht.

In both posts, she’s wearing a bright, metallic bikini and a pair of equally metallic tiny sunnies. (It should be noted that she’s wearing different bikinis and sunglasses in each photo.)

Like I said, I’m rarely swayed by trends when it comes to swimwear. (I opt for something timeless and practical and wear it the hell out.) But Ora’s metallic-on-metallic ensemble might just have me changing my ways—which is why I perused the internet to dig up a ton of other adorable metallic bikinis for you to shop.

Because seriously, it’s still gonna be warm for another month and a half—might as well buy one a shiny-AF bikini now and wear it to the pool, beach or yacht (if that’s your situation) for the handful of hot, hot weeks we have left.