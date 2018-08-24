Leave It to Rihanna to Make Wearing White Sunglasses Indoors Look Cool

When I say the words “Rihanna is chilling in a hotel room by herself,” what visions come to mind? Dance parties? Bottles of liquor? Tables and tables of decadent room service?

I’m not sure why every image I’ve managed to conjure is so stereotypical—probably because the only hotel parties I’ve experienced have been fictional ones on TV, and because if there’s one person I trust to throw down when left alone in a hotel, it’s Rihanna. (Anyone who brings a bedazzled flask with them to a red-carpet awards show knows how to party—and that’s a fact.)

But, as Rihanna’s latest Instagram story reveals, the truth is way more low-key. Rihanna is, in fact, chilling in a hotel room by herself right now. And when I say “chilling,” I mean chilling. The singer is currently sitting behind a mic, wearing a pair of white sunglasses and taking selfie videos to post on Instagram.

The boldest part of that statement is that she’s wearing sunglasses indoors, but even that’s not that wild; if Rihanna can make some of high fashion’s wildest outfits look wearable, she can certainly make sporting sunglasses inside a hotel room look cool (or at least, less fratastic).

But while Rihanna’s solo adventure isn’t that inherently exciting, what it signifies is. If she’s posted up behind a mic, one can only assume she’s working on new music. And that’s perhaps even more important than her truly daring decision to wear sunglasses indoors. (We said perhaps. There are few things we care as much about as eyewear and Rihanna.)